When John Cena nailed Cody Rhodes where the sun don't shine at the request of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the Elimination Chamber, it got fans across the WWE Universe hyped.

Long-time fans celebrated the move, his former peers commented on the decision, and fantasy bookers the world over began to imagine what this final run could look like now that he's a certified bad guy, but what does someone close to Cena think about the decision? Well, in an appearance at the Queen of the Ring premiere, Cena's former fiance, Nikki Bella, weighed in on the decision, letting it be known that she was all about it, as the turn was executed perfectly.

“It was done so well. To end your farewell tour and turn into a character that the fans have wanted for so long,” Nikki Bella noted via Fightful. “It's not only, I think, going to be fun for him, but how great for the fans. It's like a gift he's giving. You know what I mean? I think it's so cool. It was amazing, too.”

Brie Bella commented on Cena's return, too, noting that she dug the decision, as it's now or never for the retirement tour.

“It's about time,” Brie noted. “I'm actually really happy because this is his farewell year, and I didn't know if he'd give in or not. So, I love it and the way it was done. I mean, chef's kiss.”

Now, for fans who recall Bella's relationship with Cena fondly from their Total Divas and Total Bellas days, the idea of Cena turning heel was far from a surprise, as he was an absolute menace to the Bellas and Bryan Danielson on the E! broadcasted shows.

With that being said, those fun interactions never quite made it to WWE television, with fans wondering if they would ever get to see that side of Cena on RAW or SmackDown. While the presentation may be a tad different, the vibe is very much there, with the potential for the pride of Boston, Massachusets to really cement his legacy with an incredible nine months of Disloyalty, Dishonor, and Disrespect.