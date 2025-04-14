In a little under a week, WWE WrestleMania 41 kicks off in Las Vegas, Nevada, and one of the Raiders owners, Tom Brady, may come to the show.

During an interview with Fox News, Brady teased his presence at Allegiant Stadium during WrestleMania 41 weekend (April 19-20, 2025). He appears to be a fan of what the company is doing, and he may make an appearance.

“I may be there,” Brady told Fox News with a smile. “But it's amazing what's going on there[,] and it's amazing what's happening with WWE and all the different things surrounding that.”

However, he did not mention if he intended to get in the ring or not. Brady would not be the first NFL player to get in the ring. Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles got physical during a match involving Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 40.

Of course, Pat McAfee is the announcer for Monday Night RAW on Netflix. And players like Patrick Mahomes and George Kittle have both been seen at various WWE events.

Will Tom Brady be at WWE WrestleMania 41?

By all accounts, it appears Brady will be at WrestleMania 41 in some capacity. He may just be shown from the crowd, enjoying the event. Or perhaps he will get physical in the ring.

It makes sense for Brady to appear at the show. He is a partial owner of the Raiders, after all, and WWE is using the team's stadium for the two-day event.

Still, it is unlikely Brady will become the next celebrity-turned-wrestler. The likes of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny are two of WWE's best examples of celebrities to lace up the boots.

Paul has become a full-time member of the WWE roster over the last couple of years. He made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, teaming with The Miz to take on the Mysterios (Rey and Dominik).

Throughout his short career, Paul has gotten in the ring with big names such as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. He also wrestled Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at King and Queen of the Ring in May 2024.

Additionally, Paul is a one-time United States Champion. He beat Rey Mysterio to win the title, and he held it for over 270 days before dropping it to LA Knight.