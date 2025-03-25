During the current European tour, rising WWE star Grayson Waller doubled down on his previous comments about people from Scotland looking like Shrek.

He posted a clip from the March 24, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, which took place in Glasgow, Scotland. During it, he teamed with his A-Town Down Under tag team partner Austin Theory to face Jeo and Jimmy Uso. While on the middle rope, he pointed to someone in the crowd and said, “This is for you, Shrek!”

His caption on X, formerly Twitter, doubled down on the joke. Waller thinks WWE is going “too far” with their celebrities sitting front row, such as Vanessa Hudgens and Macaulay Culkin.

“We've gone too far with celebrities sitting ringside at WWE shows,” Waller posted. “Was very distracting seeing Shrek during my match in Scotland.”

Why does WWE's Grayson Waller think people from Scotland look like Shrek?

Previously, Waller had a negative response to his time in Scotland. In 2023, he posted an image of him on the streets of Scotland, and he roasted the women he saw.

“Scotland is great!” his post began. “It's dark before 5 pm, freezing cold[,] and all the women look and talk like Shrek.”

His latest interaction with “Shrek” was a nice call back to his previous time in Scotland. Unfortunately, WWE does not have any more events in Scotland for Waller to roast the crowd of. They will be in London, England, next for an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Who is Waller?

Waller is one of WWE's rising stars. He is currently in a tag team with another young upstart, Austin Theory. Together, they have won the WWE Tag Team Championship once.

They won the belts at WrestleMania 40 in a ladder match. A-Town Down Under held the championship for 90 days before being dethroned by #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa).

Waller joined WWE in 2021, debuting on NXT. He remained there as a heel until 2023 when he joined Friday Night SmackDown's roster.

Since being on the main roster, Waller went back to NXT in 2025. He challenged NXT Champion Oba Femi to a match that also featured Theory. However, Waller cost Theory the match, and neither of them won the title.