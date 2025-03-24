Ever since John Cena turned heel on Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber, selling his soul to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to become a certified title chase, “The Champ” has become an absolute menace.

He's talking trash on WWE fans, forgoing his usual motto of “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect” and just generally focusing on his own aspirations instead of being an influence on others.

Discussing his heel turn and the reaction to his “Why I did it” promo in Brussels, Cena addressed the WWE Universe once more on RAW, pointing out how quickly the “horrible” fans made a meme out of a poor little kid who got caught in his crosshairs.

“Last week, I put a poor innocent kid on blast. His face was everywhere. WWE posted it. And you all loved it,” Cena noted via WrestleTalk. “You guys are the ones who like to watch, rewatch, and meme a poor little kid getting destroyed. I don't need to single out a single person here because you're all horrible people.”

Dang, talk about a real “F*** them kids” moment from the former “Face That Runs the Place.”

Continuing his promotional run through his former fans, Cena broke down his plans for the future, noting that he will end the legacy of Ric Flair by becoming the first-ever 17-time WWE Champion.

“I am going to ruin wrestling. I am going to ruin wrestling for every fan, every wrestler, for everyone. At WrestleMania, I make history by winning a 17th championship, and make you forget the name of Ric Flair,” Cena declared via WrestleTalk.

“I will win that championship and retire with it. I am taking it home with me and leaving all of you to create a brand new toy belt because the real one comes home with me! I will be the last real champion in WWE!”

Fortunately for fans, Cody Rhodes came out for the save, noting that he won't allow Cena to become the new face of the WWE Universe but frankly, the damage was done: Cena is done caring about being a role model and instead wants to cement his legacy at all costs, even if there's collateral damage along the way.