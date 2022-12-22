By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

There was a time when Jonah looked primed to become one of the biggest foreign stars in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He was booked very well in both Impact and NJPW Strong, where he’d frequently “send ’em (his opponents) to the morgue” like his theme song suggests, both as a singles performer and as part of his TMDK tag team/faction with Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste, and Bad Dude Tito, and even secured an incredible win over Kazuchika Okada, the Rainmaker of NJPW, in the G1 Climax. Finally afforded a chance to wrestle in mainland Japan, Jonah was getting ready for his first Wrestle Kingdom, for his first title run, and for his chance to become a certified star.

… or Reed could return to WWE, sign a new contract with the company that kicked him to the curb during a global pandemic – when he was reportedly in the middle of issues with his visa – and become The Miz’s new heater, where he was afforded three stacks for helping to mess up a ladder match between Mike and Dexter Lumis for two bags filled to the brim with money.

Why, you may ask, did Reed make that call? Why did he “sign a deal with the Devil” and forgo a shot at becoming an indie legend to instead fill a middling role on WWE? Well, Reed finally took to social media to discuss that very matter, and needless to say, his answer was very interesting.

Seeing as everyone is talking about it, to clarify …@mikethemiz is AWESOME! And I beat @rainmakerXokada 😁🤑☠️ pic.twitter.com/cKzNvfDayf — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) December 22, 2022

… so he’s working with The Miz because Mike is “Awesome,” and he also beat Okada in the G1 Climax? Huh, maybe things aren’t as complicated as wrestling fans sometimes make them out to be.