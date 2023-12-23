Braxton puts over Heyman.

Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman are quite possibly the most unusual pairing in the entire WWE Universe.

While the duo seemingly have nothing in common outside of the WWE Universe, when they share a screen, be that on Talking Smack, SmackDown, or on The Bump, the duo make magic due to their speedy intellect and willingness to commit completely to the bit, even if it didn't always paint either performer in the best light.

Discussing her relationship with Heyman in a special interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Braxton celebrated her relationship with Paul E Dangerously, as it helped to make her a better entertainer.

“I mean, I give a lot of credit to Paul. I had so much fun doing all that back and forth with him with The Bloodline. But, you know, Paul and I were doing Talking Smack together and we didn't really know each other at the time. I knew that we didn't really interact a lot, and getting to know him on that panel and getting to go back and forth and realizing we're both kind of spitfires helped immensely. And then, you know, he got me on camera to do those bits with him on SmackDown with The Bloodline, and then now I am the sassy backstage interviewer. I've been told I can be a little sassy. I think he wanted to help me, he does that with a lot of talent and other interviewers, he wants to see what our strengths are and makes it happen. I don't even remember how the first one happened. A lot of times like Paul and I, we just go, there's not really talking about it beforehand. We just said, whatever happens, happens. I think that his freakout happened on one, and it just hit big. So we just kind of kept doing it. It got a good reaction, fans loved it.”

Would Braxton still be where she is in WWE without Heyman? More likely than not, yes; unless she was fired a la McKenzie Mitchell, Braxton will likely still be a fixture of WWE television in one form or another. Her relationship with Heyman, however, made her a natural fit to work on SmackDown and is a big reason why she's the top backstage interviewer on the brand to this day.

Paul Heyman put over Kayla Braxton when she left The Bump.

While Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton haven't spent too much time together in the WWE Universe as of late, as frankly, the inner-personal interactions between The Bloodline haven't been nearly as big of a focal point on SmackDown as it usually is due to the returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton, the “Wise Man” did have plenty of nice things to say about his former Talking Smack co-host when she left The Bump earlier this summer, putting her over for being a true talent.

“Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman, and yes, I serve as special counsel to your ‘Tribal Chief,' the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, who will smash his cousin Jey Uso in defense of that championship and, as the ‘Tribal Chief,' this Saturday night at SummerSlam. But today, a little bit out of character, I was invited by the schmucks who produce The Bump to come on a roast Kayla Braxton because it's her final appearance as the host, co-host, whatever she does on The Bump,” Paul Heyman shared with the WWE Universe.

“Why would I do that? When the fact of the matter is while Kayla and I have our rapport on television, it is one of my greatest professional honors and personal honors to spend these last few years working with Kayla. I have admired this remarkable women's remarkable talents since she first showed up here in WWE, and The Bump will never be the same without Kayla. Me personally, I'm not even going to watch the show anymore; she's that good, she's that great. So I'm sorry, I'm not going to roast Kayla Braxton, I'm going to let her know how much I absolutely love working with her. And whatever she's going to do in WWE and elsewhere post-The Bump, I look forward to it more than I can ever convey in words, and I am in eager anticipation of the projects that we will all be blessed to see what is produced, written, directed, and staring Miss Kayla Braxton. Thank you for blessing The Bump with your extraordinary talents.”

Now granted, Heyman then went on to lowkey bury Braxton when the “cameras turned off,” calling her a “sapiosexual” who was in love with his intellect, but hey, in the end, the backstage SmackDown journalist still appreciated his words all the same, as she likely wouldn't have had a sendoff from the ECW legend any other way.