After weeks of on-screen build up, LA Knight is ready to "start something new" with a win over Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

With Crown Jewel less than a day away, LA Knight was afforded one final chance to address the WWE Universe regarding his ultimate underdog story in the pursuit of Roman Reigns' WWE Championship.

And yet, after interrupting the “Tribal Chief's” entrance during their contract signing, Reigns decided to return the favor on SmackDown, marching down to the ring with Paul Heyman to give the “Megastar” a piece of his mind.

“Typically, I tell this irrelevant town to acknowledge me, but they know exactly who I am, but I can't say the same for you. I thought after all this time it was very clear who the ‘Tribal Chief' is, but I don't think you understand, so I'm going to introduce myself one time only: I'm Roman Reigns. I'm the ‘Tribal Chief,' I'm the ‘Head of the Table,' and I'm the face of the WWE,” Roman Reigns told the crowd and LA Knight.

“A lot's changed around here, I take my time to leave, and I expect people to step up, but I didn't ever think it was ever going to be you. But you did something to catch the attention of these people, you managed your time wisely, and you got all these people on your side; I give you credit for that. It's not easy in this day and age – go ahead and chant his name; because this is the last night that's going to happen. Like I said, I've advanced this business; you seem like you're setting us back. I pushed us all the way to the big screen, the kids, what do they say now Paul? What do they call what I do? They call this ‘cinema.' I turned this business into a billion-dollar industry, a multi-billion dollar industry.

“I've done everything you can do, and what have you done, huh? What have you done around here for the past few months? The only thing you've done is get them to chant and, what, cosplay a redneck version of my cousin? That's done now, you're run, this little dream you're living is done now: This is my reality. This is my ‘Island of Relevancy,' so take this night and enjoy it cause tomorrow, I'm going to smash you. We're going to end you. They ain't ever going to chant your name; they're not going to know who you are. You're going to disappear, because when I'm done, we're going to leave you in the desert. But don't worry, you don't be the last one.”

Whoa, pretty brutal stuff, right? Gosh, there's no way Knight could stand up to those words and live to fight another day, right? Well, as fans have come to expect, Knight gave it the old college try and left the WWE Universe with a solid case for why they should believe in him moving forward.

The next time we see @RealLAKnight on #SmackDown will he be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? 👀 Don't miss LA Knight vs. @WWERomanReigns TOMORROW AFTERNOON 1pm ET at #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/OnHME6FLYf — WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2023

LA Knight wants to start something new at Crown Jewel.

With nothing left to lose ahead of his match with the “Tribal Chief” at Crown Jewel, LA Knight decided to cut one final promo before proceedings, letting Roman Reigns know that he doesn't want to end his era in Saudi Arabia but to instead start something new all his own.

“You know what? You've gotta be feeling pretty unbeatable right now, don't you? I mean, let's face it, you've beaten everybody, haven't you? You've beaten just about everyone that's stood in front of you, but you don't understand; I ain't coming at you from the same angle that everybody else did. You don't understand, I'm not here to finish something. You don't understand, I'm here to start something yeah! I'm here to start the LA Knight Era, so you want to talk about cosplay? I'm going to cosplay the guy who is going to kick you a** at Crown Jewel. As a matter of fact, I'm not going to cosplay it, I'm going to live it, you,” LA Knight clapped back.

“You wanna come in here and mock megastars, and you want to mock that, I tell you what, man, you've done an amazing job; you've made yourself d*mn near a ‘Megastar' but only because you carry that title. I'm the ‘Megastar' because I live it every d*mn day! So I'm gonna put it to you like this, you talk about leaving me in the desert? I'll tell you one more time, I don't do warning shots, so make sure if you're going to make this shot, make sure you leave me; make sure I'm good and done. Because if you don't, I will come back and I will find you and the only Bloodline that'll be visible will be running right down between your eyes while you hear them say, ‘and new WWE Champion L-A-Knight, yeah!'”

Can LA Knight back up his words with a career-best performance at Crown Jewel? Only time will tell, but considering everything that's stacked against him, it's going to take much more than talk to see a title change in the main event of Crown Jewel.