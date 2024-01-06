Heyman's plans backfired.

When news broke that there was going to be a three-way match on SmackDown New Year's Revolution to decide on Roman Reigns‘ opponent at the Royal Rumble, few expected the excitement for the match, which featured AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight, to be completely blown out of the water by a simple dining question by another member of the Fatu-Anoa'i family member, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

That's right, after a pretty well-received 20-minute segment that featured Jinder Mahal, discussed jingoism, and even had an unlikely cameo from the ghost of the Iron Shiek, Rocky asked the crowd where he should sit for his post-SmackDown dinner, be that a booth, at the bar, or maybe at the head of the table in a spot typically reserved for his cousin, the ‘Tribal Chief.”

An incredible development? Sure, but as Paul Heyman made sure to point out in an interview with Kevin Patrick on SmackDown, he didn't care too much for the comments or challenges of Johnson, LA Knight, Orton, or anyone else for that matter, as in his opinion, the one constant in the WWE Universe is Reigns on top.

“The Rock name drops Roman Reigns because The Rock wants to sit at the head of the table. To sit at the head of the table, one has to be invited to a dinner of relevancy. The Rock has not been invited nor will he be, because The Rock is just like everybody else; he's looking for a shortcut to the headlines. There's only two ways to guarantee going viral: One? Date Taylor Swift. Two? Call out Roman Reigns,” Paul Heyman told the SmackDown crowd.

“Roman Reigns wins a match? Out comes John Cena. Roman Reigns wins a match? Out comes Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar beats Cody Rhodes, Cody Rhodes is still talking about finishing his d**n story. CM Punk comes back to WWE after 10 years, welcome back. CM Punk says he's the OG Paul Heyman guy, which he is, until I upgraded from best friend to advocate and upgraded from advocate to ‘Wise Man.' Tonight, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight all fight for the privilege of getting smashed by Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble and the one man that wins tonight will be smashed by Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble the same way whomever opposes Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania will be smashed by your ‘Tribal Chief.' Smashed by the ‘Head of the Table.' Smashed by the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World, because there's not one man on the face of this planet that can beat Roman Reigns.”

Whoa, big words for Heyman, right? Well, he had to eat them before the show came to its conclusion, as after Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso ran out to break up the match and remove any chances of a single winner, Nick Aldis walked over to the “Wise Man” and let him know that, after ruining the match, his “Tribal Chief” will now have to wrestle all three men featured in it as part of a Fatal Fourway for the title at the Royal Rumble, a match type that Reigns hasn't wrestled in, at least with his title on the line, during his entire 1,200-plus day reign. Buckle up folks, this is gonna be fun for everyone but Mr. Heyman.

Dave Meltzer weighs in on The Rock versus Roman Reigns at Mania.

Discussing the prospects of a match between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Dave Meltzer explained why, to advertisers, there's a pretty big reason why Paul “Triple H” Levesque would put his cards on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson instead of Cody Rhodes, as the promotion could make far more money from the former than the latter when it comes to advertising revenue.

“The reality is that even though the [Cody] Rhodes match has been teased and built on television, the Johnson match is far bigger financially,” Dave Meltzer said via No DQ.com. “With Wrestlemania sponsorship now a $20 million or more revenue stream, such a match is far bigger to potential sponsors. While there is no significant money in PPV, although this match would be expected to do more, and the live gate for the shows will be the same either way since they are selling out both nights, it will set the record for the most people ever watching a WWE non-linear television event.”

Is Meltzer on the money? Could WWE swing some huge sponsorship deals with Johnson in the fold, with the main event match resembling a Bowl Game with a name sponsor like, say, Buffalo Wild Wings? If the money is right, that may very well become a possibility, for better or worse.