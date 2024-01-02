Take a seat, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

After waiting for the better part of two hours to see Paul “Triple H” Levesque's secret former WWE Champion who would be making their triumphant return to RAW for Day 1, fans were greeted by the million-dollar smile of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who came out to an incredible reaction and was universally cheered by fans in San Diego.

… Wait, that isn't quite right. Technically, the man who talked down the entrance ramp was none other than Jinder Mahal, the Canadian-born former WWE Champion who had a few not-so-nice words to say about the WWE Universe and the United States of America, a country he feels has been anything but united in this era of tribalism.

Spending the better part of five minutes talking trash on his adoptive home country, fans were desperate for someone to come down to the ring and shut him up for good, and ultimately, their prayers were answered when who but “The People's Champion” came out to the ring to the cheers of 11,000 fans in San Diego and in typical Rock fashion, he had a lot to say.

“Oh, you are in trouble tonight,” The Rock declared. “But before that, let The Rock make something perfectly clear to you, you're right about one thing and it's that you are not the Iron Shiek, rest in peace Shiek-y, because The Rock knew the Iron Shiek, we all loved the Iron Shiek, and if the Iron Shiek were here right now, this is what he would say, ‘Oh Rock bubba, who is this no good, dirty, son of a b**ch Jabroni b**tard?'”

“Of course you're here, Rock, the man who magically appears anytime the WWE Universe is being insulted,” Jinder Mahal declared. “‘The People's Champion.' The champion to all of you jingoistic people, that's a real word, you can look it up. Like I said, if I were you, I would be ashamed of myself, I would be disgusted of myself to represent these people.”

“Well, The Rock is not ashamed, The Rock is d**n proud to be ‘The People's Champion.' And The Rock is d**n proud to be an American,” Johnson replied. “And The Rock is especially d**n proud to say, ‘Finally, The Rock has come back to San Diego!' You come out here and you want to talk about the truth, the truth about why they boo you, let The Rock tell you some truth. They don't boo you because of how you look, they don't boo you because of the way you talk, they don't boo you because you speak Punjabi. No, no, no, they boo you because… wait, what's that Shiek? They boo you because you're the biggest a**hole walking God's green earth!”

Digging into his on-mic foe even further, going so far as to successfully secure a call and response of “Day 1 Dumba**” from the audience, the duo eventually turned their words into action, with Johnson dispatching the “Modern Day Maharaja” as the crowd cheered him on but before he took his talents back to the locker room to do one of a million things on his to-do list, Rocky decided to ask fans a simple question that will certainly get fans talking for weeks to come.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson talks table manners in San Diego

After dispatching Jinder Mahal with ease, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson asked fans in the WWE Universe for two more minutes of their time and, if they didn't mind, a suggestion of where he should sit for some late-night supper.

“San Diego, I love you, happy New Year, oh and by the way, one more thing, tonight, after all of this a** kicking, the Rock is going to go out in San Diego. I'm a little hungry, I going to get something to eat. Should The Rock sit in a booth? Or should The Rock sit at the bar? Yeah, The Rock loves the bar too. Or should The Rock sit at the ‘Head of the Table?' I love you too San Diego, that's what I thought. Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?”

Welp, there you go, folks, The Rock has officially suggested that he has an interest in taking the spot at the “Head of the Table” from his fellow family member Roman Reigns and may be willing to take the spot by force if it isn't offered his way freely. But when will it happen? Could The Rock finally be getting his WrestleMania match against the “Tribal Chief?” Or could the match be used to supersell tickets for the Elimination Chamber in Australia? Either way, someone had better check on Cody Rhodes, as he can't be taking this one particularly well.