LA Knight isn't slowing down, yeah!

After watching Randy Orton seemingly skip the line to become the number one contender for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, LA Knight earned some rare good news on SmackDown when, alongside the “Viper” and AJ Style, he was booked for a three-way match at New Year's Revolution to decide on the next challenger for the “Head of the Table.”

Now granted, Knight is facing off against arguably the most decorated Superstar of the last 25 years not named John Cena and a yoked-up former Bullet Club leader who jumped him in his first appearance on SmackDown in months, but still, Knight has a chance, which is more than most members of the WWE Universe can say at this point in time.

Stopping by the SmackDown LowDown to discuss his Royal Rumble prospects ahead of New Year's Revolution, Knight let Kayla Braxton know that, at this point, he's not worried about anyone but Roman Reigns and anyone who gets in his way on that road is bound to get run over.

“Well none of that really matters, so let me talk to ya. Here's the deal. You talk about big news, you talk about New Year's Revolution. The big news is that at Royal Rumble, you will see Roman Reigns and LA Knight and why is that?” LA Knight said on the SmackDown LowDown. “Because at New Year's Revolution in just two week, what you're gonna see is you're gonna see Randy Orton, you're gonna see AJ Styles, and you're gonna see both of them fall at the feet on the business end of a BFT. Huh? Yeah, I said it, because that's the way it goes down, because I make it that way. I'm the only one that can make it that way. And then the way that I make it is that at the Royal Rumble, I said it before, I will say it again, one way or another, by hook or by crook, I am taking the WWE Championship and everything I can from Roman Reigns because there is only one man that can do it, with everybody saying, L-A-Knight, yeah!”

What are the chances that LA Knight, fresh off a loss to Reigns at his last title defense at Crown Jewel, will earn the rare back-to-back bout, especially when both Styles and Orton present more “attraction” style matches the likes of which could sell tickets in Tampa Bay? Probably not too high based on experience in WWE alone, but then again, wrestling is a funny thing, as you can never quite predict how a match will go until it's actually wrestled.

Booker T still believes LA Knight will have a big match at WrestleMania

While LA Knight remains incredibly over as a member of the WWE Universe, selling merch and getting the crowd clapping any time he's in the ring or on the mic, one has to wonder where he stands in the eyes of creative after losing an “offseason” match to Roman Reigns outside of WrestleMania season. Could the “Yeah! Movement” be over before it even began? Or does WWE have something else in mind for the proud owner of the key to Hagerstown, Maryland?

Well, in the humble opinion of Booker T, who discussed Knight on his Hall of Fame podcast, there should still be a huge spot for the “Megastar” at the Showcase of the Immortals, as he remains an uber over-performer regardless of the returns of Randy Orton and CM Punk.

“Hey, man, you know that’s the way the old mop flops sometimes [Randy Orton and CM Punk’s returns impacting Knight]. But me personally, I said, ‘You know, we need to pull the trigger on LA Knight. We need to do it quickly.’ I’m sure all of this stuff, like with CM Punk, unfolded rather quickly. You know, him getting back in the game,” Booker T said via Wrestling Headlines. “Randy Orton, we’ve been anticipating Randy’s return for quite some time, so that wasn’t a surprise or anything, but having more than one person to compete with at one time, could be rather, it could shake up everything. So you might be right on that. But hopefully, LA Knight can hold his own. Yeah. Let me talk to you and stay right there in the middle of the game. Hopefully, that’s what I’m hoping anyway. It’s going to be enough to go around as far as WrestleMania goes. And one thing about that night, you just want to get on the card. You know, you may not be in the main event. You just want to get on the card. And I do see LA Knight being a huge player for WrestleMania night one or night two. He’s got to be, no doubt. And that’s the ultimate goal.”

Who should LA Knight wrestle at Mania in Philadelphia next spring? Only time will tell, but considering his charisma, it's safe to say he'll make it feel like a main event even if he doesn't ultimately go on last.