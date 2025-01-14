ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams are polar opposites. Wyoming is one of the worst teams in the Mountain West, while Boise State is arguably the best team in the conference. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wyoming-Boise State prediction and pick.

Wyoming is 9-7 this season, with notable wins against Tulane and Nevada. They have already lost to Texas Tech, Utah State, BYU, Boise State once before, and New Mexico. Obi Aghim is the biggest key player for the Cowboys this season because he keeps this team moving on offense. This could be a huge game for the Cowboys on the road against a team as good as Boise State.

Boise State is 12-5, with notable wins against Clemson, Saint Mary's, and UNLV. They also have big losses against Washington, San Diego State, and Utah State. Tyson Degenhart is the big key for the Broncos this season on offense, and if he gets going, the Broncos will be hard to stop at home. Degenhart is the key player in this matchup at home against the Cowboys after getting red-hot in their last game.

Here are the Wyoming-Boise State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Wyoming-Boise State Odds

Wyoming: +14.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +920

Boise State: -14.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1800

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Boise State

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wyoming's offense has struggled this year. They score 70.7 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45.9%, and have a three-point percentage of 36.4%. Only one Cowboy player is averaging over double digits this season, with Obi Aghim leading at 18.5 points per game. Aghim also leads the team with 3.4 assists per game. This offense has struggled all year and does not get a great matchup against Boise State. The Broncos are one of the better defenses in the Mountain West and should be able to shut down Wyoming. They did it once before, and traveling to play Boise State will only be more difficult for Wyoming.

Wyoming's defense has been okay at best this season, but it has mainly been inconsistent. They allow 69.6 points per game, 43.1% from the field, and 35.5% from behind the arc. Then, Jordan Nesbitt has been the best rebounder this season, with 7.8 per game. Then, Scottie Ebube also leads the team in blocks with 0.6 per game. Finally, Aghim leads the team in steals with one per game. Wyoming has a solid defense, but this matchup against Boise State is a different one altogether, and the Broncos should have some success against the Cowboys in this game.

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State's offense has played very well this season. They score 77.7 points per game, have a 47.4% field goal percentage, and a 31.6% three-point shooting percentage. Four Broncos are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Tyson Degenhart leading at 17.9 points per game. Next, Alvaro Cardenas leads the team in assists at 6.8 per game. The Broncos are playing great and efficient on offense this year. They should be able to score on Wyoming with the game back home in Boise. In comparison, the Broncos played well enough to win but struggled to be efficient in the first game, scoring only 67 points on a 45.7% field goal percentage.

Boise State's defense has played well this year. They allow 66.8 points per game, 42.8% from the field and 33.6% from behind the arc. Down low, O'Mar Stanley leads the team in rebounding with 6.2 per game and in blocks per game at 1.1. Degenhart is just behind Stanley down low with 6.1, too. Finally, Alvaro Cardenas leads the team in steals at 1.5 per game. Boise State has the defense to shut down Wyoming, and they proved it once already in Laramie. This is a bad matchup for a Wyoming offense that has not played well this season and one where Boise State should win easily.

Final Wyoming-Boise State Prediction & Pick

Boise State is the better team in this game. They already beat Wyoming on the road, and they should win easily. Tyson Degenhart is the best player in this game, and after a 22-point outing against Utah State, he should score easily. I think this is an awful matchup for the Cowboys, and Boise State should not just win but win easily in this game at home to stay near the top of the Mountain West.

Final Wyoming-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Boise State -14.5 (-120)