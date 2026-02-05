One of the heavy favorites to win the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble match, Bron Breakker failed to even last 5 minutes in the ring. Breakker was ambushed by a masked mystery attacker while making his entrance.

Oba Femi, who entered number one in the Rumble, stood patiently in the ring while Breakker got ambushed. Using the opportunity created, Femi eliminated Breakker from the match, leaving him stunned. Soon after, speculations and rumors began about the attacker's identity.

While many believed it to be Logan Paul, “The Maverick” recently denied it on his podcast. Later, it was claimed by the High Spot podcast that the wrestler under the mask was Grayson Waller. Waller was previously not on the Royal Rumble schedule and was set to perform at an NXT live event in Florida. However, he was later removed from it and travelled to Saudi Arabia.

But there's a twist regarding Waller's identity as the attacker. Following this, Cory Hays of BodySlam further noted that WWE ran the angle at the Rumble as the Stamford-based promotion expects Seth Rollins to be back on the television programming before WrestleMania 42. “WWE expects Rollins back before WrestleMania which is why they ran the angle,” Hays tweeted.

This particular angle and storyline development currently suggests a WrestleMania 42 match between Breakker and Rollins, a feud that was set up on the Monday Night RAW after the Crown Jewel PLE, after “The Visionary” suffered an injury.

A few months ago, Rollins suffered a shoulder injury while performing a coast-to-coast headbutt on Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel. On the sidelines and currently recovering, Rollins could return to WWE anytime soon.