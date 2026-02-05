The New England Patriots are once again in the Super Bowl against a familiar foe. The team, led by former Patriot Mike Vrabel, will be taking on the Seattle Seahawks in a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX. New England fans are ready to root for their team to win the championship once again.

However, one former player of theirs has taken a neutral stance on the Super Bowl: none other than Patriots legend Tom Brady. Brady, who's now a commentator on FOX and part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, said that he didn't have a dog in the fight between New England and Seattle.

“I don't have a dog in the fight in this one,” Brady said. “May the best team win, and in terms of the Patriots, this is a new chapter in New England, and I'm glad everyone's embraced the Mike Vrabel regime… There was a little bit of a hiatus in there, but the Patriots are back and it's a very exciting time for everyone in New England.”

A former teammate of his, cornerback Asante Samuel, took offense to Brady's neutrality. In a post on X, the former Patriots CB expressed his disappointment that Brady was not rooting for his former team.

Article Continues Below

“Tom Brady I am highly I mean highly disappointed in you not rooting for your ex teammate, Mike Vrabel who is about to do something special,” Samuel posted. “I’m going to fye your a** up one of these mornings. Tag Brady let him know I’m on his a**.

There are a few reasons why Brady isn't publicly rooting for any team in the Super Bowl. Most of it has to do with his position as a minority owner of the Raiders. Actively cheering for one team while holding that position isn't necessarily advisable. There's also the fact that Brady assisted in the Raiders' hiring of Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak as their new head coach. Rooting for the Patriots just doesn't seem like a good move on Brady's part.

Instead, Brady is acting like a neutral fan and is rooting for good football. The Seahawks and Patriots play on Sunday night for the right to take home the Lombardi Trophy.