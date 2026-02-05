The sudden change of Stephanie Vaquer's entrance music has not been universally loved, but the artist behind the WWE Women's World Champion‘s music is still “eternally grateful” their song was used.

Chris Egert, who composed Vaquer's old WWE entrance music, took to X, formerly Twitter, to reflect on his song being used on the main roster.

“One of the most amazing highlights for me from 2025 was [Stephanie Vaquer] walking out to music I wrote, ‘Bury Me,'” Egert wrote. “It was part of a few boutique music cues I wrote for my publisher when I was pursuing music full time in my band, In Virgo. I’m an artist, not a stock music composer. I put a lot of soul and fire into that one and it fits her vibe so well.”

Egert added that he's enjoyed watching Vaquer's “ascent to becoming a legend,” and while his music is no longer being used by her, he's “eternally grateful” that Vaquer vouched for him.

“It was awesome watching La Primera’s ascent to becoming a legend, and me and my entire family are all huge fans,” Egert further reflected. “It was an honor to be a small part of it and I am eternally grateful to [Stephanie Vaquer] for fighting for my music – it was so validating and life changing for me as an artist. In my mind, “Bury Me” will always belong to you. We love you Stephanie!!”

When did WWE change Stephanie Vaquer's entrance music?

Article Continues Below

WWE introduced Vaquer's new entrance music during the Feb. 2 edition of Monday Night RAW. This surprised fans, as Vaquer has previously been very vocal about loving her now-old theme.

She previously said in an interview that she vouched for her theme to be used upon her main roster call-up. Vaquer went directly to Shawn Michaels after she was informed WWE wanted to change her theme.

The conversation worked out, and WWE kept her theme used in NXT. However, after about a year on the main roster, it was changed.