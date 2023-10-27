The Wyoming Cowboys will head to Idaho to take on the Boise State Broncos this weekend. We're here to share our college football odds series, make a Wyoming-Boise State prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Wyoming Cowboys (5-2) are coming off only their second loss of the season at the hands of the No. 19 ranked Air Force. They lost a close game where Air Force had to come back in the second half in order for them to stay undefeated on the season. Their star quarterback Andrew Peasley has been leading the way for the Cowboys and he is the big reason why they will be in the bowl hunt to the bitter end this season.

Boise State Broncos (3-4) are coming off a hard-fought loss to Colorado State in Week 7. They gave up 21 unanswered points in the 4th quarter when they were up 30-10 to lose the game. It was their star running back Ashton Jeanty who did the heavy lifting for the Broncos, rushing for 2012 yards and three touchdowns to keep the Broncos ahead for the majority of the game until their defense coughed it up. It's up to the Broncos to play as a cohesive unit at home against the Cowboys to get back into the winning column on Saturday.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wyoming-Boise State Odds

Wyoming Cowboys: +4.5 (-112)

Boise State Broncos: -4.5(-108)

Over: 48.5 (-114)

Under: 48.5 (-106)

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Boise State Week 9

Time: 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT

TV: Fox Sports 2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread

The Wyoming Cowboys will take on the Boise State Broncos in Week 9 of the college football season, and while the Broncos are the favorites on paper, the Cowboys have a good chance to cover the 4.5-point spread.

While the Broncos' offense has been one of the best in the Mountain West Conference this season, their defense has been average at best. Boise State allows 469.2 yards per game and 33 points per game, ranked 106th in the country.

Wyoming's defense, on the other hand, has been one of the best in the Mountain West Conference this season. The Cowboys are allowing 388.7 yards per game and 27 points per game, which is ranked 68th in the country. The Cowboys also have quarterback Andrew Peasley who is a dual-threat quarterback who can beat defenses with his arm and his legs. He has thrown for 970 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, and he has also rushed for 203 yards and four touchdowns.

Wyoming has the offense to put points in a hurry if need be and the stifling defense to be able to shut down the running game of Boise State and make them one-dimensional and if they are able to accomplish that they can get back on track with a win this weekend on the road.

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread

The Boise State Broncos will take on the Wyoming Cowboys in Week 9 of the college football season, and while the Cowboys have been a good team this year, the Broncos are the favorites on paper and should be able to cover the 4.5-point spread.

The Broncos have one of the best offenses in the Mountain West Conference, led by running back Ashton Jeanty. Bachmeier is a dynamic playmaker who can beat defenses on the ground with his legs and or through the air out of the backfield. He has rushed for 868 yards with 396 receiving yards and a combined 15 touchdowns this season.

With how Wyoming struggles against the run giving up 186 yards per game which is 111th in the country, we should see a heavy dose of Jeanty in this matchup and ultimately could be the deciding factor whether or not the Boise State Broncos get back into the win column or not. Jeanty will need to man this offense and be dynamic as well and the defense needs to show up to cover this spread and get the job done.

Final Wyoming-Boise State Prediction & Pick

Two Mountain West Conference teams will battle it out on Saturday when Wyoming heads to Idaho to take on Boise State. Both teams are coming off of close losses and are in need of a bounce-back win. Ultimately, it should be Boise State that leads the dance here with its running game behind Ashton Jeanty and if they get out to a lead like they did against Colorado State, I don't expect them to squander it against Wyoming's offense covering the spread and getting back into the win column.

Final Wyoming-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Boise State -4.5 (-110)