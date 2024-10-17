ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Wyoming-San Jose State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Wyoming-San Jose State.

San Jose State has had a solid 2024 season, but last weekend was a genuine bump in the road. The Spartans stumbled in Fort Collins against Colorado State, losing 31-24. San Jose State ran into one of its central limitations this season: its defense. SJSU gave up 54 points in a loss at Washington State. The Spartans gave up 31 points in a win over Nevada, in a game which preceded the Colorado State loss. It's clear that San Jose State has to find a way to contain opposing teams. The Spartans are allowing too many big plays and touchdowns, and aren't forcing opponents to kick enough field goals. If SJSU can allow two more field goals per game and two fewer touchdowns per game, a 31-point total for the Spartans' opponent would become 23 points instead. Shaving sevens into threes a few times per game would be decisive for this team. That is the clear priority heading into Saturday's home game versus Wyoming.

San Jose State coach Ken Niumatalolo knows what adjustments he has to make. If San Jose State can make a bowl game, this 2024 season will be a clear step forward for the program. This is a game SJSU figures to win, given that Wyoming is 1-5 and reeling after suffering a home-field loss to San Diego State. Wyoming has struggled to score this season. The Cowboys don't have a great defense, but in modern college football, teams generally need to score 30 points to win games. Wyoming has done that only once, and not coincidentally, that was the one time the Cowboys won, 31-19 over Air Force. This is a clear opportunity for San Jose State to hold an opponent under 25 points, which should give the Spartans a path to victory.

Here are the Wyoming-San Jose State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wyoming-San Jose State Odds

Wyoming: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +320

San Jose State: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -420

Over: 51.5 (-115)

Under: 51.5 (-105)

How to Watch Wyoming vs San Jose State

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: Local cable

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Wyoming Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cowboys will look at San Jose State and see an opponent with a flawed and vulnerable defense they can exploit. San Jose State keeps getting torched on defense and is susceptible to the big play. We are in the middle of the college football season. If teams are showing consistent, extended patterns and tendencies in the middle of October, as opposed to early September, it probably represents the true reality of a team. We can write off early-September performances as products of rust and uncertainty in the first games of a season, but midseason results paint a truer picture of what is actually going on. Wyoming is going to score in bunches, enough to cover the double-digit point spread.

Why San Jose State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ken Niumatalolo is going to look at film and correct errors on the SJSU defense. Beyond that, the Spartans should be able to score big against a Wyoming team which has been shredded by competent offensive teams this season (Arizona State, BYU, and others). It's a matchup San Jose State should be able to dominate.

Final Wyoming-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

San Jose State is a far better team than Wyoming. The Spartans should roll against the 1-5 Cowboys, who have been a terrible team away from home in 2024.

Final Wyoming-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: San Jose State -11.5