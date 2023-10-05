On Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Brewers lost 5-2 to the Arizona Diamondbacks, ending their season. Did it also signal the end of manager Craig Counsell's tenure?

Amid heavy speculation about whether he'd be back with the Brewers or perhaps pursue a different job, Counsell was in no mood to speculate about the future. “That ain't for tonight,” he told reporters, per The Athletic's Will Sammon.

Counsell's is set to expire at the conclusion of the 2023 season. With great uncertainty in Milwaukee and several premier job openings in MLB this offseason, Counsell's next move is of great interest around the league.

The heaviest speculation centers around the opening position managing the New York Mets. The team fired Buck Showalter after two seasons and one playoff appearance. Owner Steve Cohen spent as if he was building a World Series contender, but the team finished fourth in the NL East.

The most compelling aspect of the Counsell/Mets rumors though, is who is running now running the show in Flushing. David Stearns was recently introduced as president of baseball operations for the Mets. Of course, Stearns was the GM and later president of baseball operations for the Brewers for seven seasons.

Of note, Stearns did not hire Counsell, but inherited him as the Brewers manager. But Stearns retained Counsell for his entire tenure in Milwaukee, signalling a strong working relationship.

In addition to the Mets, the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels, and Cleveland Guardians are looking for new managers for the 2024 season.

Counsell managed the Brewers to a record of 707-625 in his nine seasons at the helm. The team made the postseason five times in that span, advancing as far as the NLCS in 2018.