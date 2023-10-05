The Milwaukee Brewers had a terrific regular season that saw the team win the NL Central Division and make the playoffs as the #3 seed in the National League. The Brewers got matched up against the #6 seed Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Wild Card round, and the series didn't go Milwaukee's way. As the higher seed, the Brewers had home-field advantage and the entire series was to be played in Milwaukee. Unfortunately, that didn't make any difference as the Diamondbacks won games one and two by scores of 6-3 and 5-2 to earn the sweep and advance to the next round. It wasn't what Milwaukee was hoping for, but Brewers star Christian Yelich is still trying to focus on the positives.

“You don’t ever want to lose sight of what this team has been able to accomplish the last five or six years,” Christian Yelich said after the game according to a tweet from Adam McCalvy. “We haven’t been able to take it the whole way and win a championship, but being in a small market and being a consistent winner … is tough to do.”

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Yelich is right, winning in a small market is a difficult thing to do, but that won't make Brewers fans feel better about this sweep, unfortunately. Milwaukee has now entered the offseason, and they will begin preparing for the 2024 season, where they hope to take the next step.

As for the Diamondbacks, they are moving on to the National League Division Series and they will face the Los Angeles Dodgers. Game one of that series begins on Saturday.