X-Men ’97 is the first project for the comic book mutants under Marvel Studios, and fans have been eagerly anticipating its release on Disney+ in Fall 2023. The series is a continuation of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992 to 1997, and will pick up from where the original animated show left off, with Magneto now leading the X-Men, according to Yahoo.

Recently, X-Men ’97 head writer Beau DeMayo took to Twitter to reveal the two main characters for the animated series: Storm and Cyclops. Both characters have previously served as leaders of Charles Xavier’s students in the comics, making their roles as X-Men ’97 leads a logical choice.

Storm and CYLCOPS are the main characters lol https://t.co/nWEk1vg9YI — Beau DeMayo (@beau_demayo) May 3, 2023

Marvel Studios’ X-Men animated series is expected to be an essential project for the studio in reintroducing the core members of the mutant team to a large audience on Disney+. Although the show’s version of the characters could come into live-action, it is unlikely that Marvel Studios will want to take on the baggage from the animated series for their version of the superhero team in the MCU. Instead, X-Men ’97 will serve as a perfect project to set the stage for the X-Men’s eventual live-action debut.

Storm, played by Alexandra Shipp in Fox’s movies, is one of the most powerful members, being classified as an Omega Level Mutant. Meanwhile, Cyclops, played by James Marsden in Fox’s movies, is a character who deserves more love after not having his full potential realized in previous adaptations.

X-Men ’97 is said to have a second season already on the way, making it an exciting time for fans who have been waiting for new content from the mutants’ world.