ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Xavier and Cincinnati. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Xavier-Cincinnati prediction and pick.

Saturday's matchup between the Xavier Musketeers and Cincinnati Bearcats promises to be an intense battle in the storied Crosstown Shootout. Cincinnati, currently 7-1, is aiming to reclaim dominance in this rivalry, having lost five straight to Xavier, including an 84-79 defeat last season. The Bearcats boast a strong defense, allowing just 58.9 points per game, while their offense is led by key players like Simas Lukosius and Jizzle James. Xavier (8-2) will rely on the scoring prowess of Zach Freemantle and Ryan Conwell. With both teams vying for bragging rights, expect a fiercely competitive atmosphere at Fifth Third Arena.

Here are the Xavier-Cincinnati College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Xavier-Cincinnati Odds

Xavier: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +255

Cincinnati: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Xavier vs. Cincinnati

Time: 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Xavier Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Xavier Musketeers are poised to extend their dominance in the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout this Saturday, aiming for their sixth consecutive victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats. Despite Cincinnati's impressive 7-1 record and home-court advantage, Xavier's recent success in this rivalry gives them a psychological edge. The Musketeers' offense, which recently set a Cintas Center record with 119 points against Morgan State, is hitting its stride at the perfect time. Led by the dynamic Zach Freemantle, who's coming off a 27-point, 10-rebound performance, Xavier's frontcourt poses a significant challenge for the Bearcats' defense.

Xavier's experience in high-pressure situations, particularly in this rivalry, cannot be understated. The Musketeers have consistently risen to the occasion in recent years, including last season's 84-79 victory at Cintas Center. Coach Sean Miller's strategic acumen, coupled with the team's balanced scoring attack featuring players like Ryan Conwell and Marcus Foster, gives Xavier multiple offensive weapons to exploit Cincinnati's defense. Additionally, Xavier's improved ball security, as evidenced by their recent low turnover count, will be crucial in maintaining possession and controlling the tempo in a hostile environment. With momentum on their side and a hunger to maintain their winning streak in this storied rivalry, Xavier is well-positioned to silence the Fifth Third Arena crowd and claim another Crosstown Shootout victory.

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcats are primed to end their five-game losing streak against Xavier in this year's Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout. Playing at home in Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati's formidable defense will be the key to victory. The Bearcats have been a defensive juggernaut this season, not allowing more than 68 points in any game, which bodes well against a Xavier team that has struggled offensively prior to their offensive explosion against Morgan State. Cincinnati's home-court advantage cannot be overstated, as the Bearcats haven't lost a Crosstown Shootout on their turf since 2018.

Cincinnati's balanced offensive attack, coupled with their stifling defense, gives them a significant edge. The Bearcats' roster depth and talent outmatch Xavier's, especially considering the Musketeers' recent inconsistent performances, including a 25-point loss to Michigan. Cincinnati's experience in high-pressure situations, bolstered by their current AP Top 25 ranking, will be crucial in managing the intense rivalry atmosphere. Expect the Bearcats to feed off the energy of their home crowd and secure a hard-fought victory, potentially covering the spread on their home court.

Final Xavier-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

The 92nd edition of the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout promises to be an intense battle between Xavier and No. 22 Cincinnati. While Xavier has dominated this rivalry in recent years, winning eight of the last ten matchups, Cincinnati appears poised to turn the tide this season. The Bearcats enter the game with a strong 7-1 record and a formidable defense that hasn't allowed more than 68 points in any game this season. Led by Simas Lukosius (16.3 ppg) and Jizzle James (13.6 ppg), Cincinnati's balanced offensive attack could prove challenging for Xavier's defense.

Xavier (8-2) will rely heavily on their dynamic duo of Zach Freemantle (16.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg) and Ryan Conwell (16.4 ppg). The Musketeers' recent 119-point performance against Morgan State showcases their offensive potential. However, Cincinnati's home-court advantage and higher KenPom ranking (18th vs Xavier's 61st) give them a significant edge. The Bearcats' defensive prowess, coupled with Xavier's turnover issues, could be the deciding factor. While rivalry games are often unpredictable, the current form and statistics favor Cincinnati. Expect a closely contested battle, but the Bearcats should emerge victorious covering the spread on their home court and continue their hot start to the season.

Final Xavier-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati -7.5 (-110), Under 143 (-110)