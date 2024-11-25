ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Xavier South Carolina prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Xavier South Carolina.

Various teams are trying to find their way in the early stages of this college basketball season. The South Carolina Gamecocks are one such team.

South Carolina has already lost to North Florida and Indiana in the first few weeks of the season. The Gamecocks looked sluggish in a recent game against Mercer in which they struggled to separate from the Bears until later in the game. They failed to cover the spread by several points; they never really came close to covering in that game. This team has stumbled out of the blocks and needs some mid-course adjustments if it is going to live up to its potential over the full season. Some teams hit the ground running in November and stay hot for the duration of the season. Other teams start hot and then hit a wall in late January or early February. Still other teams need at least one month, maybe two, to figure things out. South Carolina might be that kind of team this season.

Xavier has not lost a game yet this season. The Musketeers have looked moderately good, but they have played their important games at home, including a win over Wake Forest of the ACC. This game, bettors should know, is being played in Fort Myers, Florida, as part of Feast Week and the full assortment of holiday tournaments and neutral-site college basketball events. South Carolina is listed second as the unofficial home team, but this is not a South Carolina home game, and it's not on the South Carolina campus.

It will be interesting to see how Xavier handles this test from an SEC opponent. X is going into this season without formidable scorer Desmond Claude, who transferred to the USC Trojans and new head coach Eric Musselman. This is a reconfigured lineup, and playing a neutral-site game in late November might unearth some new information about the Musketeers under coach Sean Miller.

Here are the Xavier-South Carolina College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Xavier-South Carolina Odds

Xavier: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

South Carolina: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Xavier vs South Carolina

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Xavier Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Musketeers are the clearly better team. South Carolina's loss to North Florida was ugly. The Gamecocks' loss to Indiana was decisive. On a neutral court, Xavier should be at least seven points better than South Carolina. The Musketeers have been the sharper, more consistent team over the first three weeks. There's really no reason to suddenly go against Xavier or think South Carolina will immediately improve. South Carolina has not been good at covering spreads (under .500) so far this season. The Gamecocks do not merit your trust as a bettor.

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina has started the season slowly, but this could be the breakout game for this team after learning what it can — and can't — do well. Xavier should be on upset alert; an ambush could be coming in Fort Myers, Florida.

Final Xavier-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

The difference between these teams is substantial. You should feel comfortable taking Xavier with the spread being this small. The line could easily be Xavier -9.5, but it's only 6.5. Go with X, who is gonna give a winning ticket to you.

Final Xavier-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: Xavier -6.5