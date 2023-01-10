By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

There are some sources saying that Xbox will be holding a game showcase event, titled Developer Direct, which will give information on various upcoming games.

This information comes courtesy of Windows Central, who gave us quite a lot of information about the event. Let’s go through them all to get a better grasp of what the event entails. First off, let’s start with the title. As mentioned above, it is likely called Developer Direct. Personally, it sounds a lot like Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct. It’s most likely just a coincidence, and a quite funny and interesting one at that. If Microsoft intends to keep doing this, it would be a step in the right direction. Some of the upcoming Xbox games are highly anticipated, so getting information about them really helps players learn more about the games.

Speaking of games, they also gave a list of some of the games that would be making an appearance. Sources said that the games list includes Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and Forza Motorsport. They also expect content from ZeniMax Online Studios to make an appearance during the event. They also mentioned that Xbox and Bethesda will be hosting the show, giving information about the games. However, they mentioned that Starfield, might not be making an appearance at the event for a “bigger marketing beat later on.” That means we might have to wait a little while longer before finding out more about Starfield, including its release date.

This brings us to when exactly the event is taking place. They mentioned that the Xbox Developer Direct event will happen on January 25, 2023, at 12:00 PM PST. The stream will take place on Xbox’s Twitch and YouTube channels. The sources did mention, however, that these details may be subject to change. Should actual confirmed details come out, we will be sure to update you about it.

That’s all the information we have about the rumored upcoming Xbox Developer Direct event. As mentioned above, we will update you should more details surface about the vent. In the meantime, you can check out our gaming news articles to stay updated on the latest gaming news.