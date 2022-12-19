By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

An Xbox Game Pass tier with ads may be on the way, letting players access the service’s game library in exchange for viewing ads, which some players refer to as Game Pass Lite.

Let me preface this article by saying that this is not definite news. Microsoft does not have an official announcement regarding the matter. In fact, we don’t even know if they actually will implement this service in the first place. Take this news with a grain of salt, and don’t accept it as fact. With that out of the way, let’s look into the information we have.

Windows Central spotted a particular post on the premier gaming forum ResetEra. In the post, the user uploaded a survey in Spanish which appeared to be sent to some Xbox users. The survey asked about the player’s thoughts on additional tiers for the Xbox game pass. The user mentioned that there were options for a family plan, as well as a plan that gives access to first-party games after 6 months. The latter tier will cost roughly $3, which is cheaper than the current cheapest tier, which costs $9.99. Other users on the forum pointed out that it also has “advertisements before the game.”

If this is true, then it would mean that Microsoft is thinking of releasing a cheaper game pass tier (we will refer to this tier as Game Pass Lite). They will most likely recuperate the difference in price using ads. This tier will also include online multiplayer, according to another user on the forum. This is surprising, as this is something you normally only have access to using the Xbox Live Gold. This service, if true, would encourage players to try out Game Pass outside the current “$1 for the first month” deal. It’s unknown how Microsoft would incorporate ads into this service. However if it doesn’t end up annoying, we just might see an increase in Game Pass owners.

Again, this is not official news. Take this information with a grain of salt as we wait for any announcements from Microsoft itself.

That’s all the information we have about the potential Xbox Game Pass with ads. To stay updated on gaming news, you can check out our gaming news articles.