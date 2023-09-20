Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox and CEO of Microsoft Gaming, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to communicate to fans and gamers his response after confidential leaked documents were exposed to the public.

Phil Spencer on Microsoft Leaks: Disappointing

On X, Phil Spencer provided a concise response to the issue. “We’ve seen the conversation around old emails and documents. It is hard to see our team’s work shared in this way because so much has changed and there’s so much to be excited about right now, and in the future. We will share the real plans when we are ready,” said Spencer.

However, an internal email memo addressing the leaks has also ironically made its way to the public’s hands, albeit initial reactions to it were that it “was made to be leaked” and it reads like a PR announcement. The internal email reads:

“Team,

Today, several documents submitted in the court proceedings related to our proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard were unintentionally disclosed. I know this is disappointing, even if many of the documents are well over a year old and our plans have evolved.

I also know we all take the confidentiality of our plans and our partners’ information very seriously. This leak obviously is not us living up to that expectation. We will learn from what happened and be better going forward. We all put incredible amounts of passion and energy into our work, and this is never how we want that hard work to be shared with the community. That said, there’s so much more to be excited about, and when we’re ready, we’ll share the real plans with our players.

In closing, I appreciate all of the work that you pour into Team Xbox to surprise and delight our players. In the days and weeks ahead, let’s stay focused on what we can control: continuing the amazing success of Starfield, the upcoming launch of the incredible and accessible Forza Motorsport, and continuing to build games, services and devices that millions of players can enjoy.

Phil”

The Microsoft Leaks

The leaks included Bethesda’s roadmap for five years, featuring previously unheard-of titles like Dishonored 3 and Oblivion Remaster. We discuss the roadmap in full detail here.