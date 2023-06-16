In a sad, but perhaps inevitable, turn of events, Microsoft said in an interview that the Xbox One will no longer get new games from them

The interview comes courtesy of Axios, who interviewed Xbox Game Studios chief Matt Booty. During the interview, Booty mentioned that they have “moved on to Gen 9”. Gen 9 if you are not familiar, refers to the current generation of consoles. That is, Xbox Series X|S for Microsoft, and PlayStation 5 for Sony. Gen 8 then refers to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. According to Booty, this was “an expected transition, but one that has come later this cycle.”

This doesn't mean, however, that the console will no longer get games. Booty explained in the interview that “No internal teams are now working on games for the older gen consoles.” The Xbox One can still potentially get games. However, that's only for games made by a third party. All of the studios under Microsoft and Xbox will instead be focusing on releases for the current generation: Xbox Series X|S.

Thankfully, this doesn't mean that support for the Xbox One is gone. Booty explained that although the internal teams will no longer make games for the console, “support for ongoing games like Minecraft” is still ongoing. Not only that, but the company is also slowly transitioning the console into a platform for the company's cloud gaming service.

Booty said in the interview that games released on Series X|S will be playable on Xbox One, just through Xbox Cloud Gaming. “That's how we're going to maintain support”, according to Booty. That means that players don't need to stow away or get rid of the Gen 8 consoles. They will still be able to play any of the upcoming games, just through the cloud.

Booty continues by saying that their focus now is working on making games for both the Series S and X. Although creating games for both is difficult, seeing how the S is weaker than the X, Booty believes it's possible.

