If you want to use the Xbox Oreo Cookies codes from the promotion, but live outside of Europe, then don’t worry. Here’s how you can claim them outside of Europe for free.

(Xbox Wire) Microsoft has teamed up with Oreo for Xbox-themed Oreo cookies. 🍪 These special cookie packs unlock Oreo-themed Xbox skins for Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 5 Available in 22 countries on January 16thhttps://t.co/1GRrdcwa89pic.twitter.com/G292xSn6Ec — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) January 9, 2023

If you want to get one of the skins above, but don’t live in Europe, you don’t have to worry. You don’t even need to buy any of the special Xbox Oreo cookies to be able to participate in the promotion. You just need to follow some very simple steps to claim them.

Get a VPN Connect to a server in a country in Europe Ideally, connect to Germany, Austria, Italy, or Spain Go to the promotion website while connected to the VPN Select the option to “Crack the Combination” or something similar Input the email you want to receive the skin codes in Select the option to Start Scanning or something similar Select the option to allow the website to access your camera. When the notification to allow your browser to access the camera pops up, block it/do not accept it. The website will then give you the option to continue without a camera. This lets you enter the code directly. Input the following code depending on which country you are connected to: Germany: Y, Xbox Logo, Xbox Logo, Up Arrow; Up Arrow, A, Xbox Logo, Y (Try one or the other)

Spain: A, Y, B, Y; A, A, B, X

Austria: Xbox Logo, X, B, X

Italy: X, A, Xbox Logo, B Select the prize you want Forza Horizon 5

Sea of Thieves

Halo Infinite Wait for the code to arrive

It is also possible to receive the codes for all three games. You will just have to claim the code three times and select a different prize each time. It is also possible that the codes change. When that happens, we will be sure to update this article to match the new codes. Players will have until around April 24, 2023, or thereabouts, so you can take your time in claiming the codes. When you claim a code, you also get entered to a contest where you can win Oreo themed consoles, controllers, and more.

That’s all the information we have about the ongoing Xbox and Oreo cookies code promotion. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.