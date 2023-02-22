The St. Louis BattleHawks and Seattle Sea Dragons will square off in a Thursday night primetime XFL matchup in Seattle. With that being said, let’s take a look at the XFL odds series with a BattleHawks-Sea Dragons prediction and pick.

St. Louis will be led by former NFL tight end Anthony Becht, who spent 12 seasons in the league after being drafted in the first round of the 2000 draft by the New York Jets. Becht spent time as an offensive coordinator at the high school level. St. Louis is 1-0 in the young season.

The Seattle Sea Dragons will be led by Jim Haslett, who has an extensive coaching history, including six seasons as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2000-2005. Haslett, the 1979 Defensive Rookie of the Year, was last the inside linebackers coach for the Tennessee Titans. Seattle lost their only game this season.

Here are the BattleHawks-Sea Dragons XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

XFL Odds: BattleHawks-Sea Dragons Odds

Saint Louis BattleHawks: +2.5 (+100)

Seattle Sea Dragons: -2.5 (-120)

Over: 36.5 (-115)

Under: 36.5 (-105)

How To Watch BattleHawks vs. Sea Dragons

TV: FX

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

Why The BattleHawks Could Cover The Spread

AJ McCarron has resurfaced as the starting quarterback for St. Louis. We last saw McCarron as a backup to Matt Ryan ahead of the 2021 season before suffering a torn ACL in the preseason. McCarron has played in 17 NFL games, tossing six touchdowns and three interceptions. McCarron threw for 190 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Brian Hill will handle the duties of starting running back, joining the XFL after scoring four touchdowns in a brief NFL career. Hill had his best season in 2020, proving to be a threat both on the ground and through the air. Hill led the team with 55 rushing yards in the opener. Austin Proehl led the team with 49 receiving yards and a touchdown. St. Louis scored 18 points in the opener.

Lakiem Williams, who spent some time in training camp with the Seattle Seahawks, will lead the linebacking core for this defense. Williams was a practice squad member of both the New Orleans Saints and Seahawks. Handling the punting duties for St. Louis is former Syracuse star Sterling Hofrichter, who was a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. St. Louis allowed 15 points in the opener.

Why The Sea Dragons Could Cover The Spread

Ben DiNucci, of brief NFL lore, will be the starting quarterback for Seattle. DiNucci had an unbelievable college career at JMU, leaving in the top five of most passing categories. After being drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, DiNucci appeared in three games, including a start, with Dallas. However, DiNucci has not appeared in a game since 2021. DiNucci threw for 282 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the opener.

The headliner of the Seattle offense is Josh Gordon, who at one point in his NFL career looked like the second coming of Randy Moss. Gordon’s career was stymied by a laundry list of off-the-field issues, but he has appeared to rebound in recent years. Gordon led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013. Gordon has also spent a brief time in the NFL the previous two seasons. The former Cleveland Brown caught the lone touchdown pass, totaling 74 receiving yards. Seattle has scored 18 points this season.

On defense, linebacker Jordan Evans is the biggest name that fans will recognize. Evans spent five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, including the 2018 season where he ranked fifth on the team in tackles. Safety Antoine Brooks won a Super Bowl title with the Rams last season. Seattle allowed 22 points in their opening-day defeat.

Final BattleHawks-Sea Dragons Prediction & Pick

Seattle seems to be a little more talented once they clean up the defensive woes.

Final BattleHawks-Sea Dragons Prediction & Pick: Seattle -2.5 (-120), under 36.5 (-105)