ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 10 continues with a fight between Mario Mingaj and Wes Schultz in the middleweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Mingaj-Schultz prediction and pick.

Mario Mingaj (7-0) enters unbeaten with five submissions, leaning on triangles and opportunistic grappling from Cage Warriors form against modest competition. Recent wins continued his finish-heavy trend while avoiding damage and decisions, showcasing length at 6'4″ and a slick guard game. As he comes into his fight on Week 10 of Contender Series against Wes Schultz.

Wes Schultz (6-2) most recently scored a TKO win and dropped a split decision against regional contenders, showcasing aggressive boxing and clinch control. His durability and ability to recover from adversity were evident, setting up a high-stakes test as he comes into his fight on Week 10 of Contender Series against Mario Mingaj.

Here are the UFC Contender Series Week 10 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Mario Mingaj-Wes Schultz Odds

Mario Mingaj: +140

Wes Schultz: -180

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Mario Mingaj will win

Last Fight: (W) Zura Zarnadze – SUB R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 (1 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Mario Mingaj is poised to win at DWCS Week 10 due to his dynamic submission game and dominant physical traits. His impressively long frame gives him distinct leverage in grappling transitions, letting him lock triangles and create threats opponents struggle to neutralize.​​

Schultz’s defense has shown cracks when dealing with rangy submission hunters, especially when forced to fight off his back. Mingaj’s comfort in guard and fluid ability to attack limbs mean Schultz must fight error-free, which has been hard for him against high-paced, offensive grapplers.​

Mingaj is relentless once controlling distance, using his height and reach to stifle Schultz’s boxing before dragging the fight to the mat. Once there, his record of five submissions in seven wins demonstrates consistent finishing upside against foes vulnerable to transitions.​

While Schultz has shown heart and durability, Mingaj’s style is built to exploit those exact qualities, forcing mistakes and capitalizing on grappling exchanges over three rounds. This blend of technical ability and physical advantage sets up Mario Mingaj to dictate the action and secure victory as he enters Week 10 of Contender Series against Wes Schultz.​​

Why Wes Schultz will win

Article Continues Below

Last Fight: (W) Dustin Pape – SUB R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 (2 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Wes Schultz can hand Mario Mingaj his first loss at DWCS Week 10 by leveraging his high-pressure boxing and aggressive clinch game. Schultz’s recent victories showcased powerful combinations and the ability to overwhelm foes before they established rhythm, a strategy that could unravel Mingaj’s patient submission setups.​

Schultz has demonstrated resilience, especially in tightly contested split-decision fights, showing a knack for adapting his approach mid-fight to exploit weaknesses. Against Mingaj, Schultz’s conditioning and willingness to move forward may prevent the taller grappler from dictating range or pulling guard with ease.​

Mingaj has succeeded when opponents allowed him time to operate, but Schultz’s forward pressure and dirty boxing are designed to shut down distance and force a more chaotic pace. By pinning Mingaj against the cage and working with volume inside the pocket, Schultz can minimize exposure to submissions and score valuable rounds.

If Schultz survives early grappling exchanges, his experience in longer fights will give him an edge as Mingaj potentially fades. The path to victory relies on Schultz’s ability to fight through adversity, make the bout messy, and impose his will every round, setting up a breakthrough win on Week 10 of Contender Series against Mario Mingaj.​

Final Mario Mingaj-Wes Schultz Prediction & Pick

Wes Schultz and Mario Mingaj enter Week 10 of the Contender Series with similar grappling-focused skillsets, but Schultz’s pressure and work rate make him the likely winner. Both men can pull guard and hunt for submissions, yet Schultz’s composure, experience, and ability to advance position could neutralize Mingaj’s off-the-back attacks.​​

Schultz showcases strong positional grappling and a willingness to change approaches mid-fight, making him tough for creative submission specialists like Mingaj to catch. He has rebounded since last season’s tough loss, displaying improved ground control and relentless pace, traits that can wear down fighters relying on single traps like Mingaj’s guard game.​

Mingaj’s best chances lie in triangle setups and opportunistic tap attempts, but Schultz doesn’t linger in guard and prefers pressure, which eats time and scores rounds. With the higher fight IQ and tested durability, Schultz will likely dictate the action, chip away with ground strikes, and avoid risk long enough to win by decision.

Ultimately, Schultz’s experience and tenacity give him the edge to best Mingaj in a fight that’s competitive but controlled, as he earns the judges’ nod at DWCS Week 10.​

Final Mario Mingaj-Wes Schultz Prediction & Pick: Wes Schultz (-180)