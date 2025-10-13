ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 10 continues with a fight between Azamat Nuftillaev and Jovan Leka in the heavyweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Nuftillaev-Leka prediction and pick.

Azamat Nuftillaev (17-1-1) enters Week 10 with 11 knockouts and 4 submissions, consistently overpowering heavyweights on the Eastern European circuit. Most recently, he secured a first-round KO and a clinical north-south choke, demonstrating fight-ending power and grappling versatility.​ These performances solidify Azamat as a formidable force as he comes into his fight on Week 10 of Contender Series against Jovan Leka.

Jovan Leka (10-2) comes into Week 10, racking up a TKO win over rugged veteran Emil Gashi and surviving a wild decision loss after a dramatic comeback in his most recent outings. Known for heavy hands and relentless pace, Leka aims for another breakthrough as he comes into his fight on Week 10 of Contender Series against Azamat Nuftillaev.

Here are the UFC Contender Series Week 10 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Azamat Nuftillaev-Jovan Leka Odds

Azamat Nuftillaev: -140

Jovan Leka: +110

Why Azamat Nuftillaev will win

Last Fight: (W) Daniyal Elbaev – SUB R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 15 (11 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Azamat Nuftillaev’s blend of knockout power and grappling prowess gives him clear advantages heading into Week 10 of the Contender Series. His 17-1-1 record reflects a capacity to finish fights from any position, making him one of the most well-rounded heavyweights on the regional scene.​

Nuftillaev’s most recent outings have showcased his ability to switch gameplans effortlessly, stopping one opponent with a north-south choke and flattening another with early ground-and-pound. This versatility will likely keep Leka guessing, especially since Leka has struggled against opponents who can mix striking with strong clinch and top control.​

Physically, Nuftillaev’s athleticism at 242 pounds enables him to change levels and lock submissions with surprising speed for a heavyweight. Leka’s power is impressive, but Nuftillaev has rarely been caught clean and demonstrated stubborn durability in his sole professional loss—another asset against punchers like Leka.​

If Nuftillaev secures early takedowns or presses Leka to the cage, he can neutralize Leka’s striking and sap his gas tank. This tactical approach, coupled with finishing ability, puts Azamat Nuftillaev in pole position for a decisive victory on Week 10 of Contender Series against Jovan Leka.​

Why Jovan Leka will win

Last Fight: (W) Genadi Zhorzholiani – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 9 (6 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Jovan Leka holds the keys to victory at Week 10 of the Contender Series through explosive striking and relentless offensive pressure. His 10-2 record highlights a pattern of overwhelming veteran opponents and surviving adversity, so he’ll look to keep Nuftillaev uncomfortable with early aggression and crisp combinations.​

Leka’s recent TKO win showed improved shot selection and tactical discipline, taking advantage of defensive lapses with quick surges and sustained volume. Against Nuftillaev, forcing the fight into a wild brawl may negate Azamat’s grappling expertise and exploit any openness in transition or while fatigued.​

Crucially, Leka has demonstrated major heart in comeback situations, thriving under pressure and showing he can hurt durable heavyweights late. Nuftillaev’s lone loss exposed vulnerabilities against opponents who refuse to be overwhelmed or out-brawled, offering Leka a blueprint for a grinding upset.

If Leka can stuff early takedowns, push the pace, and create high-action exchanges, he can sap Nuftillaev’s conditioning and land powerful shots. That chaotic energy makes Jovan Leka a true threat as he enters his fight on Week 10 of Contender Series against Azamat Nuftillaev.​

Final Azamat Nuftillaev-Jovan Leka Prediction & Pick

Azamat Nuftillaev and Jovan Leka square off in a heavyweight showdown that should deliver fireworks at Week 10 of the Contender Series. Nuftillaev enters with a 17-1-1 record and a reputation for dominant grappling, consistently overwhelming opponents with powerful takedowns and top control. His finishing ability is proven, with most wins coming by KO or submission, and his regional experience gives him a strategic edge early.​​

Leka counters with a 10-2 record and the best raw striking on the card, mixing active jabs, quick one-twos, and heavy kicks. He’s a proven puncher who has shown resilience in comeback victories and boasts better cardio, which could help him drag Nuftillaev into deep waters. While Leka’s grappling is “all right,” he’s less physical than Azamat and risks being outmuscled if Nuftillaev gets the fight to the floor in the opening round.​

The early rounds favor Nuftillaev, especially if he dictates pace and sets up a relentless grappling attack. However, if Leka survives the initial storm and maintains his energy, his striking volume and conditioning become real weapons through rounds two and three. Ultimately, expect Nuftillaev to control the fight early and avoid damage, capitalizing on his wrestling and pressure for a decision or late stoppage win.

Final Azamat Nuftillaev-Jovan Leka Prediction & Pick: Azamat Nuftillaev (-140)