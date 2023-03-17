The DC Defenders will travel to take on the St. Louis Battlehawks in a Saturday night XFL matchup at The Dome at America’s Center in Missouri. With that being said, let’s take a look at the XFL odds series with a Defenders-Battlehawks prediction and pick.

DC has opened their season at 4-0, the lone undefeated team in the XFL North Division. DC defeated St. Louis by a narrow 34-28 margin in their week three matchup. DC has scored at least 18 points in all four of their games.

St. Louis has gone 3-1 this season, with their lone blemish being a week three loss to DC. The Battlehawks have one of the league’s best offenses, scoring at least 18 points in each of their four games.

Here are the Defenders-Battlehawks XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Defenders-Battlehawks Odds

Washington DC Defenders: -2 (-110)

St. Louis Battlehawks: +2 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How To Watch Defenders vs. Battlehawks

TV: FX

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

Why The Defenders Could Cover The Spread

Jordan Ta’amu. who led the USFL in both passing yards and passing touchdowns in the 2022 season, has been solid for DC this season. Ta’amu has thrown for 568 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The key for Ta’amu has been his protection in the pocket, as he has been sacked just twice this season. Ta’amu also ranks third in the league with 185 rushing yards, scoring twice. Abram Smith, who spent some time in training camp with the New Orleans Saints last season, has rushed for 214 yards, second in the league, and a touchdown. Ryquell Armstead is also a rushing threat, ranking fourth in the league with 156 yards. Lucky Jackson leads the team with 196 receiving yards but has failed to score a touchdown. Chris Blair has caught a touchdown, totaling 185 receiving yards.

Why The Battlehawks Could Cover The Spread

AJ McCarron has resurfaced as the starting quarterback for St. Louis, leading one of the league’s most potent offenses. McCarron ranks third in the league with 850 passing yards, tossing nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Brian Hill, who scored four touchdowns in a brief NFL career, leads the team with 176 rushing yards, finding the endzone once. McCarron has scored the team’s other rushing touchdown. Hakeem Butler leads the team with 250 receiving yards and is tied for the league lead with four touchdown catches. Butler ranks fifth in the league in receiving yards. Darrius Shepherd is second on the team with 161 receiving yards, hauling in one touchdown. St. Louis has scored 90 points this season.

Final Defenders-Battlehawks Prediction & Pick

These teams can light up the scoreboard, so expect the total to go over. While it is tough to beat the same team twice in a season, DC is hot enough to buck that trend.

Final Defenders-Battlehawks Prediction & Pick: Defenders -2 (-110), over 42.5 (-110)