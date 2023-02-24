The DC Defenders will travel to take on the Vegas Vipers in a Saturday night primetime XFL matchup in beautiful Las Vegas. With that being said, let’s take a look at the XFL odds series with a Defenders-Vipers prediction and final pick.

Reggie Barlow, the former electrifying return man, will lead the DC Defenders in their 2023 season. Barlow does have head coaching experience, spending 13 seasons as a college head coach, going 83-58 in his time with Alabama State and Virginia State. DC opened their season with a victory.

This iteration of the Vegas group will be led by head coach Rod Woodson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As usually happens with these secondary leagues, plenty of forgotten names pop up on this roster as well. Vegas lost their season opener last weekend.

Here are the Defenders-Vipers XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

XFL Odds: Defenders-Vipers Odds

D.C. Defenders: +3.5 (-115)

Vegas Vipers: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 35.5 (-110)

Under: 35.5 (-110)

How To Watch Defenders vs. Vipers

TV: FX

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Defenders Could Cover The Spread

Jordan Ta’amu will lead the Defenders’ offense after a strong two seasons with Ole Miss. Ta’amu has since spent time with NFL teams in the offseason, spending time with seven different NFL teams since 2019. In the 2022 season, Ta’amu led the USFL in both passing yards and passing touchdowns. Ta’amu threw a pick in the opener with no touchdowns.

Abram Smith, who holds the single-season rushing record for Baylor, will handle the running back duties. Smith spent some time in training camp with the New Orleans Saints last season. Jequez Eddard may not be a familiar name for fans, but the former Sam Houston State receiver electrified FCS football in his career. Eddard averaged over 25 yards per catch in his career, which is an absolutely bonkers stat.

Gregg Williams, the eccentric defensive coordinator, will lead the DC defense. As is the case with most of these teams, the defense is full of players who never got a real chance in the NFL, and are now looking to catch back on. Nydair Rouse, who survived a gunshot to the head, is an easy reason to root for this team. Michael Joseph picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown in the opener. DC totaled two sacks and allowed 18 points in their opening victory.

Why The Vipers Could Cover The Spread

Luis Perez will be the starting quarterback for Vegas, following an odyssey through various leagues and off-season stints in NFL camps. Perez played collegiately at Division II Texas A&M-Commerce. In parts of three different seasons, Perez spent time as the starting quarterback for teams in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, the 2020 XFL season, and the USFL. Perez has thrown for 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 20 games. Perez tossed three touchdowns and two interceptions in the opener.

Rod Smith will be the starting running back, following a brief career across parts of five seasons in the NFL. Other significant names on the offense include Geronimo Allison, who enjoyed some success as a member of the Green Bay Packers, and Martavis Bryant, who caught 17 touchdowns across four NFL seasons. Jeff Badet caught two touchdowns in the opener.

The defense is headlined by former top 10 pick Vic Beasley, who registered 37.5 sacks in his six-year NFL career. CJ Avery, a former star at Louisville, is another name that readers should be familiar with. Vegas registered three sacks as a team.

Final Defenders-Vipers Prediction & Pick

Both teams went over in their first games, and something in me is leaning toward DC.

Final Defenders-Vipers Prediction & Pick: DC +3.5 (-115), over 35.5 (-110)