The Arlington Renegades will travel to take on the San Antonio Brahmas in a Sunday night XFL matchup at AlamoDome in San Antonio. With that being said, let’s take a look at the XFL odds series with a Renegades-Brahmas prediction and pick.

Arlington has been solid this season, going 2-2, losing their last game to St. Louis. Arlington has now lost both of their games on the road.

San Antonio has struggled to a 1-3 record this season, losing their last two games. This will be the team’s third home game this season. Head coach Hines Ward, who spent 14 seasons in the NFL, has since spent time in the coaching ranks.

Here are the Renegades-Brahmas XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

XFL Odds: Renegades-Brahmas Odds

Arlington Renegades: +3 (-110)

San Antonio Brahmas: -3 (-110)

Over: 35.5 (-105)

Under: 35.5 (-115)

How To Watch Renegades vs. Brahmas

TV: ESPN 2

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Renegades Could Cover The Spread

Drew Plitt has been solid for the Renegades, throwing for 292 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Plitt, a former Ball State standout, spent time in training camp with Cincinnati. Kyle Slotter has started the last two games, throwing for 329 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. De’Veon Smith leads the team with 131 rushing yards, scoring one touchdown. Sal Cannella, who spent some time with the Packers in training camp, will be the starting tight end. Cannella leads the team with 181 receiving yards but has not scored a touchdown. Tyler Vaughns has caught a touchdown, totaling 122 receiving yards. Arlington has scored 57 points this season.

Why The Brahmas Could Cover The Spread

Jack Coan, who was once a high-profile recruit in both football and lacrosse, will pilot the San Antonio offense. In 35 games with Wisconsin and Notre Dame, Coan threw for 48 touchdowns and just 15 interceptions, going 23-7 as a starter. Coan was undrafted in 2022 and spent training camp with the Indianapolis Colts. Coan has tossed for 625 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. Kalen Ballage, who saw time as a part-time member of various NFL backfields, will handle running back duties. Ballage leads the team with 147 rushing yards but has not scored a touchdown. Jacques Patrick has scored a touchdown on the ground. Jalen Tolliver and Alize Mack rank first and second in receiving yards, both scoring a touchdown. No Brahma has more than 150 receiving yards or multiple touchdown catches. San Antonio has scored 64 points this season.

Final Renegades-Brahmas Prediction & Pick

Two bad offenses meet two so-so defenses. Arlington should handle this if Slotter controls the turnovers.

Final Renegades-Brahmas Prediction & Pick: Arlington +3 (-110), over 35.5 (-105)