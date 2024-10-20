In a scene filled with excitement and anticipation, the New York Yankees secured their spot in the World Series, achieving their first American League pennant since 2009. The highlight of their victory was Juan Soto's pivotal three-run homer in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians, which not only clinched the win but also ignited chants of “RE-SIGN SOTO” from the traveling Yankees fans.

Expand Tweet

The fans are right. The Yankees absolutely should re-sign Soto in the offseason. Through his age 25 season, Soto is a 4x All-Star, HR Derby Champ, 2019 World Series champion, and a 4x Silver Slugger. He's quietly hit 41 home runs this season, if that's possible, and has now led the club to their first World Series appearance in 14 years.

“The Yankees need to pay Juan Soto $1,000,000,000,” tweeted Jack Dunlop, re-tweeted and endorsed by Chris Blanco of Innings Insights.

The chant echoed through Progressive Field, resonating with a mixture of hope and demand. Soto, who is in the final year of his contract, delivered a performance that underscored his critical role in the Yankees' lineup. His seventh-pitch high fastball deep into center field silenced the home crowd but fueled the fervor of the Yankees' fans, ending the game at a 5-2 victory and securing a 4-1 series triumph.

For the Guardians, the defeat was a continuation of their postseason woes against the Yankees, a narrative of heartbreak that has persisted since Aaron Judge's rookie year in 2017. Despite entering the playoffs with strong records and high hopes in recent years, the Guardians have repeatedly found their aspirations dashed by the Yankees, making this loss another chapter in their storied rivalry.

Yankees advance to the Fall Classic for the first time since Obama was President

The Yankees' journey to this year’s World Series is marked by strategic moves, including the acquisition of Soto, whose towering presence and pivotal hits have revitalized the team's offensive prowess. Alongside Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Soto has helped form a formidable trio capable of altering the course of games with their bats. His postseason heroics not only enhance his value but also set the stage for what could be a record-setting contract negotiation in the offseason.

“We need him to stay. He’s going to stay. We need to bring it home, and then we’ll bring him home also,” Stanton said of Soto, via Bryan Hoch.

As the Yankees prepare for the World Series, their focus is on capturing their 28th championship title. The outcome of the NLCS, currently led by the Dodgers (3-1 lead), will determine their opponents, setting up either a historic matchup with their frequent rivals or a subway series against the Mets.

For now, the chant “RE-SIGN SOTO” reflects more than just a desire for player retention; it symbolizes the hopes of a fanbase eager to see their team’s investment translate into long-term success. As the postseason advances, the Yankees and their fans await the challenges of the World Series, hoping that this year, the fulfillment of their championship aspirations will finally align with the lofty expectations of the Yankee legacy.