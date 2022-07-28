Yankees: 2 MLB trade deadline moves New York must make after Andrew Benintendi deal

The New York Yankees have made their first move. Not long after the team’s walk-off loss to the Mets, it was announced that Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi was being traded to the Bronx. In return, the Yankees have sent three minor league prospects to Kansas City. The Yankees still have a few needs to address, so it’s assumed they’ll be making more moves ahead of the trade deadline.

Getting the 28-year-old Benintendi – a .320 hitter this season – is a strong start.

Benintendi’s presence will make up for the offensive void in the lineup that is Joey Gallo. Aside from that, the Yankees are also in need of a few arms on the mound after a slew of injuries and poor play from a few starters. The team’s World Series hopes are still alive, but the July slump has shown that there’s more than enough room for improvement.

Other Trades The Yankees Must Make

Luis Castillo – Cincinnati Reds SP

Luis Castillo has been the biggest (realistic) piece connected to the Yankees amid all the trade talk. The team is reportedly pushing hard to get him. While New York boasts the third-highest ERA in the MLB, multiple starters have been struggling of late. The most notable of which has been Jameson Taillon. After allowing no more than four earned runs his first 13 starts of the season, he’s given up at least five runs in three of his last six starts and just hasn’t looked the same. With injuries to the bullpen, it’s been crucial for starters to pitch into the later innings. Taillon, however, has pitched at least six innings just twice since June 10.

With Castillo, Taillon’s shortcomings become much more manageable. The 29-year-old from the Dominican Republic currently has a career-best 2.86 ERA through 14 starts. He’s struck out 90 in 85 innings of work, and has gone seven innings his last four starts.

Michael Fulmer

The Tigers reliever, Michael Fulmer, would be an excellent way to rehabilitate New York’s bullpen. Most recently, the Yankees lost a very reliable arm in Michael King when he fractured his elbow. He was yet another reliever to go down for the season, as Chad Green had Tommy John surgery in May. Add to that the lackluster pitching of Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga, and the bullpen is a shell of itself. The need for relievers is arguably greater than the need for another good starter in the Bronx.

After beginning his career as a starter, Fulmer has since become a full-time reliever and is thriving in the role. Typically appearing no earlier than the seventh inning, Fulmer has given up 12 runs in 38 innings pitched this season. He has an ERA of 2.84, and has allowed just one homer in 39 total appearances. The righty has five pitches in his arsenal, but throws his slider 64% of the time. Always an effective pitch for RHPs against right-handed hitters, his slider has a whiff rate of 32.4% with an opponents batting average of .146.

With Benintendi now in pinstripes, the Yankees have definitely gotten better. Under the assumption that they’re not done making moves before the deadline, it is anyone’s guess as to how much better they’ll truly be. Throughout New York’s July slump, the Dodgers and Astros have started to close the gap in the standings; but if Castillo and a solid reliever head to the Bronx, the Yankees could soon rise above the rest again.