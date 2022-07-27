Although the New York Yankees still have the best record in the MLB, cracks are starting to form. Thanks to a combination of slumps and injuries, a number of weaknesses have exposed themselves. If the Yankees want to look as unstoppable as they did earlier in the season, changes must be made by the trade deadline. A number of weaknesses have revealed themselves and will be tough to overcome in October.

As trade rumors continue to swirl, the Yankees have been associated with names all over the league. While some deals sound reasonable, others are downright ridiculous. The latter may be a reach, but pondering on the absurd is always amusing.

*Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Unrealistic Trade Deals For The Yankees

Juan Soto

When it was reported that Juan Soto rejected the Washington Nationals’ extension offer, it was widely believed that he’d be available via trade this season. Considering he’s arguably the best hitter in baseball, the price for him would be astronomical. The Yankees have a legitimate need for him, but the latest reports indicate they’re unwilling pay that price.

The 2022 Home Run Derby champion has admittedly struggled this year, but it’s not often a superstar this young enters the market. So far in his 5-year career, he’s batting .291 with 118 home runs and an OPS+ of 159. Despite a career low BA of .245 this season, he still maintains an on-base percentage of .401. If the Yankees acquired him, he’d be a massive upgrade over fellow outfielder Joey Gallo. Gallo’s time in the Bronx has been a disaster, with the 29-year-old currently batting .161 in 2022 with 103 strikeouts in 80 games.

Shohei Ohtani

The Angels have made it clear they have no intentions on moving the 2021 MVP, but the team is still fielding calls. For the Yankees, Ohtani on the roster would make all the sense in the world with current starter Jameson Taillon in the midst of a serious slump. After losing stud reliever Michael King to an elbow injury, the Yankees could use any solid arm they can get their hands on. Additionally, Ohtani’s value will likely never be better since he’s under contract until the end of 2023. Considering the utility he brings to the team, his next contract could shatter league records.

Ohtani isn’t slugging like he did in 2021, but he’s still one of the better bats in the American League. He’s batting .256 with 21 homers and a 135 OPS+. He’s also stolen 11 bases so far. His pitching, on the other hand, has taken a considerable leap. Through 16 starts, Ohtani has a 2.80 ERA with 134 strikeouts in 93.1 innings. Compared to last season, his strikeouts per 9 innings are up and his walks per 9 are down. Additionally, his fielding independent pitching it down massively from 3.52 to 2.41. His presence would give the Yankees another ace on the mound and another reliable bat in the box.

Both players would require an unprecedented number of assets in return, making those deals unlikely. The Yankees have also been connected to Reds ace Luis Castillo and Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, and those acquisitions would be much more reasonable. With the trade deadline now less than a week away, the clock is ticking. For New York, silence at the deadline is tantamount to handing the American League to the Astros.