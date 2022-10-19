3 bold Yankees predictions for ALCS vs. Astros

The New York Yankees powered their way past the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. Their MLB Playoff journey now leads them to Houston to battle the Astros in the ALCS. This projects to be a thrilling series between the American League’s best ball clubs. The No. 1 seeded Astros are favored, but the Yankees undeniably feature upset potential. Can the Yankees take care of business and punch their MLB World Series ticket?

Let’s take a look at 3 bold Yankees ALCS predictions.

Yankees’ offensive depth leads the charge

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo all have gargantuan power in their bats. They each can single-handedly lead New York to a win in any given affair. However, the Astros’ elite pitching staff will place their focus on those Yankees hitters.

As a result, New York will need others to step up. Oswald Peraza is an exciting young player who was recently added to the Yankees ALCS roster. He is someone who can impact the game on both sides of the ball.

Harrison Bader was nothing short of electric during the ALDS, smashing 3 home runs against Cleveland. The Yankees very well may be sitting at home right now if it wasn’t for Bader’s output against the Guardians.

Players such as Bader, Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera, and other key under the radar players will be the difference in the ALCS. Expect each of those players to play a pivotal part in New York’s success vs Houston.

Wandy Peralta continues to be the Yankees’ X-Factor

Wandy Peralta likely won’t pitch in Game 1 after becoming the first ever pitcher to appear in all 5 games of a division series. He provided efficient innings and length out of the bullpen which was crucial for the Yankees in the ALDS. And he will serve an important role once again in the ALCS.

Peralta fares well against left-handed batters but can also get the job done against righties. Aaron Boone will not be shy in reference to turning to him in late-game scenarios. Wandy Peralta may end up facing Yordan Alvarez on multiple occasions throughout the series. If Peralta continues pitching well, the Yankees will find themselves in great shape.

Their entire bullpen will need to find a way to contain the Astros. But Peralta profiles as an X-Factor of sorts due to his versatility out of the ‘pen.

Yankees-Astros ALCS goes 7 games

This prediction may not seem bold in nature. But MLB Playoff series don’t last the full 7 games as often as you may imagine. Splitting 3 games apiece is not an easy thing to. With that being said, this particular series seems destined to go the distance.

The Yankees’ powerful offense is going to help them keep pace with Houston. But the Astros’ offense features no shortage of talent and they have an elite pitching staff.

The Astros’ bullpen depth also provides them with a leg up. But the Yankees’ pitching rotation will present chances to earn wins.

The Yankees and Astros have history in terms of playing each other in postseason action as well. As a result, this ALCS should have plenty of drama and storylines throughout. Gerrit Cole’s presence will obviously loom large for the Yankees, and the same can be said for Justin Verlander and the Astros.

This Yankees-Astros ALCS is going to come down to the wire.