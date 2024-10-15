The New York Yankees got some good news regarding Anthony Rizzo going into an ALCS clash with the Cleveland Guardians. Manager Aaron Boone would have the three-time All-Star slugger's bat available despite suffering some broken fingers down the regular season stretch run.

Boone was unusually upbeat when discussing how Rizzo's hand reacted to some ALCS action.

“Yeah, (Rizzo's) hand was good. I thought he was sharp, which was really good to see,” Boone bragged. “So yeah, the hand was good. He just kind of physically and emotionally spent there late in the game. I kind of felt like I needed to get him out there and make sure we are managing this properly with him as we through this. I mean, he really hasn’t been on the field in over two weeks.”

As for the plan moving forward? Rizzo finished the season with a slash-line of .228/.301/.335 in just 92 games after all. The 35-year-old ended with career lows of eight home runs and 35 runs batted in. Boone sounds undeterred and Rizzo said there is no pain.

“(Rizzo) came through with the hand and we expect him to be in there tomorrow,” Boone stated. “I thought he had some really good at-bats.”

Yankees in ALCS driver's seat vs. Guardians

The Yankees took a 1-0 series lead over the Guardians thanks to timely hitting and tough starting pitching. Boone's versions of the Bronx Bombers got six solid innings from Carlos Rodon, who gave up only three hits and one run while striking out nine.

Gleyber Torres, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton provided enough fireworks from the plate in the 5-2 win to send the fans home happy. Gerrit Cole will take the hill in Game 2 versus Clevanland's Tanner Bibee.

One Hall of Famer figures the Yankees will make easy work of the Guardians to get back to the MLB World Series. Alex Rodriguez went ahead and said out loud what Derek Jeter was trying to just ignore. Jinxes are real after all.

“You don't have to say it, I'll say it,” A-Rod proclaimed. (The Yankees) have an easy road to the World Series.”