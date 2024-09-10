The New York Yankees came away with a 10-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Monday at Yankee Stadium, and Carlos Rodon turned in a quality outing, going six innings and giving up three earned runs while not getting much help from his defense. Yankees manager Aaron Boone was happy with what he saw from his starting pitcher.

“Rodo was good,” Aaron Boone said, via SNY Yankees. “You know we didn't catch the ball for him, you know in that 1st inning gave up a run, gives up the solo shot to Salvy which you can live with. And then probably gave him another one, but I thought overall I thought he threw the ball really well. I thought his fastball was good, changeup was really good even though Renfroe got him on it, but I actually thought he had some really good swing and miss going with that pitch. Spun the ball well, all-in-all he gave his good stuff.”

Rodon gave up a run in the 1st inning to the Royals, but this was not his fault, as the first batter in Tommy Pham reached on a throwing error by third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. He then stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Austin Wells, and then scored on a Salvador Perez single. Perez homered off of Carlos Rodon in the bottom of the 3rd inning to make it 2-0.

After the Yankees scored three in the bottom of the 4th, Rodon got two quick outs before Bobby Witt Jr. reached on a single. Then, Rodon induced a pop up off the bat of Perez that should have ended the inning, but Gleyber Torres and Juan Soto misplayed the ball, letting it drop, allowing Witt to score from first. It was ruled a single and an earned run on Rodon's line, but that was not his fault. In the 6th, Hunter Renfroe hit a home run off of Rodon to make it 4-3 Royals. Luckily, the Yankees responded after that.

Yankees bats make up for defensive mistakes vs Royals

If not for the defensive miscues, the Yankees could have had a 3-2 lead, but the bats needed to respond after the defense put the team in a hole. They did that in the bottom of the 7th inning by scoring four runs.

Aaron Judge hit an RBI single after Gleyber Torres and Juan Soto got on base. That set up Austin Wells with a chance to give New York the lead, and he crushed a three-run home run off of James McArthur to put the Yankees up 7-4.

Wells made up for his throwing error in the 1st inning. The rookie catcher has been one of the best at his position this season.

The Yankees scored three in the 8th inning and went on to win the game 10-4. As a result of the Boston Red Sox's 12-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles, the Yankees hold a 1.5-game lead over Baltimore in the American League East standings.