The New York Yankees sure hope that Carlos Rodon is able to correct what's ailed him in the 2023 season. Carlos Rodon's win over the Boston Red Sox Tuesday was a step in the right direction. The Yankees' starter gave up just one run in five innings during New York's 4-1 victory at Fenway Park.

In some respects, the win over the Red Sox was Rodon's best outing with the Yankees. Rodon's nine strikeouts were a season high. After surrendering a leadoff home run, Rodon shut the Red Sox down for five straight innings, allowing the Yankees to come back and complete the sweep of their doubleheader.

“We just kind of committed to throwing all four pitches,” Rodón said, via The New York Daily News. “We featured the curveball heavy and it kind of opened up the fastball lane and I got a lot of swing and miss on those two pitches. It seemed like that curveball helped me a lot to get swing and miss.

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

“The fastball-slider combo seemed like it was getting pretty predictable, obviously. We had to show a different look and kind of scrambled to something else this week.”

Close to 20% of Rodon's pitches were either curveballs or changeups, marking his highest rate of the season. The left-hander walked four batters, but he only allowed four hits and was able to work out of trouble.

Rodon's 6.14 ERA is still about twice as high as the Yankees hoped it would be for the season. Struggling mightily amid two stints on the IL, Rodon has been a far cry from the pitcher that New York thought it was getting when it signed the veteran to a six-year, $162 million contract.