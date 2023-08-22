The New York Yankees are going to elevate Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira for Tuesday night's game against the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, and Aaron Boone said that they will “be playing a lot” during an appearance on the Talkin' Yanks podcast.

The Yankees have fallen to 9.5 games out of the last wild card spot in the American League, so the promotions of Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira signal that the team is infusing some youth and trying to figure out what they might have with some young prospects.

Peraza has played in MLB with the Yankees before, but has not gotten extended run. Now, it seems that he is finally getting that chance with the Yankees for the rest of this regular season. He will likely play third base the majority of the time, but could play shortstop and second base on days that Anthony Volpe and Gleyber Torres do not play.

Pereira will be making his MLB debut and play left field for the Yankees against the Nationals on Tuesday. Pereira will likely play left field for the most part, but Aaron Boone believes that Pereira could play all three outfield positions, according to Talkin' Yanks. The Yankees have struggled at the left field position, so it makes sense for Pereira to slot into that spot.

The promotions of Peraza and Pereira, along with the promotion of Jasson Dominguez from Double-A to Triple-A, signal a youth movement that will take place with the Yankees over the next year or so. Many believe that catcher Austin Wells will be promoted in the near future as well.