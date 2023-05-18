The New York Yankees (25-20) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (25-18) in the final game of a four game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

On the season, the Yankees are batting below .200 against the Blue Jays. D.J LeMahieu is batting .333 while the next highest average is just .250 from Gleyber Torres. Aaron Judge has homered three times against the Blue Jays, though. Two of those home runs came in the first game of this series Monday night. On the mound, the Yankees have a 2.48 ERA against Toronto this season.

The Blue Jays are batting below .230 against the Yankees this season. Matt Chapman has six hits in six games to lead Toronto while Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr have six hits, as well. Guerrero has two home runs against the Yankees as does Danny Jansen. On the mound, the Blue Jays have a 2.83 ERA against the Yankees this season. They have 55 strikeouts in 54 innings pitched and have only allowed 38 hits. Of the six starts from their starting pitchers, five have been quality.

The starting pitching matchup for Thursday’s game is Nestor Cortes vs. Jose Berrios

Here are the Yankees-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Blue Jays Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-176)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Blue Jays

TV: YES Network, Sportsnet (Canada)

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees are going to need to get to Berrios in this game. Berrios has been better as of late, but he does allow hitters to bat .265 off him this season. New York does hit slightly better against right-handed pitching, so they should be able to time Berrios up pretty well in this game. 49 of their 65 home runs have come off right-handed pitching, as well. If the Yankees can take advantage of some hanging breaking balls, or fastballs left over the heart of the plate, they will be able to put the ball in the gap or over fence. If New York can hit well, they will put themselves in good position to win this game.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays hit 20 points better when facing left-handed pitching. Cortes is on the mound for the Yankees in this game, so the Blue Jays should be able to see the ball well. In two of Cortes’ last three starts, he has allowed at least six earned runs. He has also allowed four home runs in his last three starts. It seems hitters are starting to figure him out and piece him up a little bit. If the Blue Jays can stay focused and not get fooled by his attempts to disrupt timing, they will cover this spread. Not to mention, the Blue Jays do hit a little better in Toronto and have they have a record of 13-5 at home.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

This game should be another close one between two division rivals. It will come down to which pitcher can bring their A-game. The Yankees are doing their best to climb out of last place in the AL East and that climb continues Thursday. New York should cover this spread.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Yankees +1.5 (-176), Under 9 (-118)