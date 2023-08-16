The New York Yankees are trying to avoid being swept by the Atlanta Braves Wednesday night at Truist Field. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Yankees-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Yankees have scored just three runs in the two games played this series. They are batting just .211 in the two games, and they have not hit a home run. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has three hits in the two games, and that is the best on the team. New York has just two total extra base hits, and both of them came off the bat of Anthony Volpe. On the mound, the Yankees have not gotten the best starts. New York's starting pitchers have allowed 11 of the 14 total runs in the series. Their bullpen has given up just three runs in 9 2/3 innings pitched, and all three of those runs were off of Albert Abreu.

The Braves are batting .313 in the two games played against the Yankees. They have scored 16 runs, and have hit four home runs. Marcell Ozuna, Eddie Rosario, Ronald Acuna Jr, and Austin Riley are the home run hitters for the Braves this series. Ozuna has four runs scored to lead the team in that category. Both starting pitchers for the Braves this series have recorded a quality start. Bryce Elder went seven shutout, and Max Fried allowed two runs through six innings. Atlanta has struck out just nine batters in the series, but they have allowed only 12 hits.

Randy Vasquez will start for the Yankees while Charlie Morton gets the ball for the Braves.

Here are the Yankees-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Braves Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-110)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 9.5 (-118)

Under: 9.5 (-104)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Braves

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Vasquez has been pitching really well in his short time in the MLB this season. He has made just four starts, and they have all been spread out, but he has been great. In 19 innings pitched, Vasquez has allowed opponents to hit just .176 off him, and he keeps the ball in the park. The Braves are a very tough matchup, but the Yankees need Vasquez to be at his very best in this game. If he can hold the Braves down for just five or six innings, the Yankees will cover the spread.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees have not been hitting well this series, and they have honestly been struggling all season. Aaron Judge is their one good hitter, and if he does not perform, the Yankees will not win. Atlanta has done a great job shutting down the Yankees offense in these two games, and that should not change in this game. Morton has 136 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched. He also allows opponents to hit just .252 off him. That number drops to .239 when pitching at home. That should be enough to shut down this Yankees team and lead the Braves to another win.

Final Yankees-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Braves are just the better team. I do not know much about Randy Vasquez, but the sample size a little to small for me to trust him. I will take the Braves to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Yankees-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-110), Under 9.5 (-104)