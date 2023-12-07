New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman had a simple response when asked why he made the Juan Soto trade.

The New York Yankees completed a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto, and general manager Brian Cashman had a simple response on why he made the move.

“As you know, the future is always now,” Brian Cashman said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

The Yankees added a superstar in Juan Soto to pair with Aaron Judge, which is one of the best, if not the best duo of hitters in the league. Judge is locked into a long-term deal that he signed with the Yankees last offseason, while Soto is in his last year of arbitration. This means that the Yankees will need to either extend Soto now, or sign him to a likely record-breaking deal next offseason as a free agent.

Cashman said the future is now, so the Yankees are worrying about 2024 before worrying about whether Soto will be around for the long-term.

It is clear that the Yankees are going all in to try to win a World Series in 2024, and the addition of Soto is a clear indication of that. The reports that the Yankees are still all in on signing Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto even after completing the trade for Soto.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto would be a huge addition, just as Soto is. The pitcher is reportedly going to meet with the Yankees on Monday.

For now, the Yankees are welcoming Soto to the Bronx, and hope to make it attractive enough for him to sign with the team long-term at some point.