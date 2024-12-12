After adding Max Fried to their rotation on Tuesday, the New York Yankees continued to bolster their pitching staff in free agency. Their most recent move–bringing a familiar face back to their bullpen.

The Yankees re-signed Jonathan Loaisiga to a one-year deal with a team option for 2026 according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo.

Loaisiga has been plagued with injuries recently, missing two months in 2022 due to shoulder inflammation, only appearing in 17 games in 2023 after having arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone spur in his right elbow and making it just three games into 2024 before having to undergo season-ending elbow surgery.

However, when healthy, Loaisiga has been extremely effective. In 2021, his last full season, Loasiga had a 2.17 ERA in 57 appearances. With Clay Holmes leaving to join the New York Mets as a starter, there will be plenty of innings available in the Yankees bullpen. If Loaisiga is able to stay healthy, he could find himself as one of the Yankees high-leverage relievers.