The New York Yankees are now nine games out of a playoff spot after being swept by the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium this weekend, and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic dropped an interesting nugget on Brian Cashman's best quality and what Hal Steinbrenner should do to make sure the Yankees turn it around in the future.

“Now Brian Cashman's greatest quality as general manager, or one of his greatest qualities, would be I would say, that he is a survivor,” Ken Rosenthal said on his podcast called Fair Territory. “He will survive this. The question is what does he do to make things better? How does he turn this around? And if I'm Hal Steinbrenner, I'm saying to Brian Cashman, ‘Okay, you're going to stay this is one bad year.' One losing year at least, I know there have been other disappointing years recently, but ‘Brian you've got to tell me now, how are things going to change, because things have to change.'”

Both Steinbrenner and Cashman have received a lot of criticism from the fanbase over the last couple of years, and this season brings it to a head more than past seasons.

The Yankees are in danger of their first losing season since 1992, and Yankees fans are not very patient, especially with the No. 2 payroll in baseball. The expectation will be for Cashman to construct a team that can contend next season.

For now, the Yankees are expected by many to call up young prospects soon. Players like Oswald Peraza, Everson Pereira and Austin Wells are prospects to watch for.