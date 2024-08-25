New York Yankees fans continue to watch in awe at the performance of Aaron Judge. Judge blasted his 50th home run of the year on Sunday, and Bronx Bombers fans can't get enough of it. The homer came in the first inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium.

To many Yankees fans, Judge seems to be a person from a different planet. His hitting this season is some of the best offense that the New York franchise has ever seen, putting Judge in the same company as the great Babe Ruth.

Others are just trying to enjoy what they are watching while it lasts.

New York is leaning on their veteran slugger to carry them back to the postseason this year. The Bronx Bombers had one of the worst campaigns in recent memory in 2023, losing 80 games and missing the playoffs. In this campaign, the Yankees hold a 76-54 record going into the game Sunday against the lowly Rockies.

Aaron Judge's offense is keeping the Yankees ahead of the pack in the AL

Judge's 50 home runs lead Major League Baseball this season. The slugger is slashing at a pace that may break his own home run record he set two years ago in the American League. The Yankees star is the first player in MLB history to hit .375 or better with more than 45 home runs in a 100 game span during a single season, per the Yankees social media.

There are only a few other players in baseball history who have hit 50 home runs as many times as Judge. The Yankees slugger has now blasted at least 50 homers three different times. Only Ruth, Sammy Sosa, Alex Rodriguez, and Mark McGwire have accomplished that feat, per ESPN.

New York has needed each and every one of those blasts. The Yankees are dueling with the Baltimore Orioles for the American League East Division title. The Bronx Bombers currently hold the lead in the division, by just half a game on Sunday.

It's been a special year for Judge in many facets. His parents recently won an award with the Little League organization, for their community work in baseball.

Judge has done just about everything as a MLB player except win a World Series. Yankees fans are hoping with all their might that this is the year he gets his title. The Bronx Bombers haven't won the league championship since 2009, and fans are restless. New York is not used to settling for mediocrity.

It seems that Yankees fans everywhere, though, realize how special Judge is.

The Yankees and Rockies are playing at time of writing.