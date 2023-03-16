A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

In 2022, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge put together a season most hitters could only dream of. That being said, Judge is not fully satisfied with the body of work he mustered during that campaign, which is incredible to think about, considering the home runs he hit, the plays he made, and the records he broke during that season.

Despite all the accolades, he got from his fantastic showing in 2022, Aaron Judge feels he did not check all the boxes.

“I missed a couple marks,” Aaron Judge said, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

To recap, Judge won the American League MVP award in 2022, an achievement that can be further underscored when taken with the context that he beat Los Angeles Angels unicorn Shohei Ohtani for that recognition. In any other season, Ohtani would have pocketed the MVP honors, no questions asked. But Aaron Judge did not just snatch the award — he ran away with it, as he got 98 percent of the total votes.

Judge also broke the decades-old single-season AL record for most home runs in a season with 62 blasts in 2022, while also finishing the year with a batting average of .311, a .425 OBP, and a .686 SLG to go with a ridiculous 211 OPS+, 207 wRC+, and .458 wOBA.

That’s almost an entire career for other major leaguers. At the same time, that’s also why Aaron Judge is a generational talent. There just seems to be no limit to what he could do with the bat.

Judge and the Yankees will kick off their 2023 MLB season schedule on Mar. 30 at home against the San Francisco Giants.