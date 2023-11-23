Breaking down the perfect Juan Soto trade that the New York Yankees must offer the San Diego Padres ahead of the 2024 season

The New York Yankees are being mentioned as a potential trade suitor for San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto. San Diego is a team that is hoping to contend in 2024, but Soto is going to be a free agent following the '24 campaign. As a result, the Padres could end up dealing Soto away this offseason.

Trading for a star like Soto isn't an easy thing to do though. He is only 25-years old and is one of the best all-around offensive players in the sport. So what would a Yankees' trade package for Soto even look like?

Yankees-Padres potential Juan Soto trade

Yankees receive: OF Juan Soto

Padres receive: RHP Clarke Schmidt, RHP Tommy Kahnle, OF Everson Pereira (Yankees' No. 3 prospect), RHP Will Warren (Yankees' No. 10 prospect)

*Top prospect rankings via MLB.com.

Juan Soto is only under contract for one more season before entering free agency. This places a dent in his trade value to an extent.

With that being said, Soto will still net the Padres a strong return given his status as a superstar in his prime. This trade package would certainly catch San Diego's attention.

As aforementioned, the Padres are still looking to compete. Acquiring two MLB pitchers in Schmidt and Kahnle would bolster the Padres' pitching staff.

Both Kahnle and Schmidt are versatile pitchers. Schmidt can start or come out of the bullpen, while Kahnle can be used in a number of different roles on the pitching staff.

But the exciting part of San Diego's trade return is Yankees No. 3 overall prospect Everson Pereira. Pereira, 22, is an outfielder with a balanced skillset. His power is intriguing and he can hold his own on defense.

The Yankees may display hesitancy in adding Pereira to the trade for just one year of Soto. But New York needs MLB outfield help so they may be willing to include Pereira in the deal.

Finally, Yankees No. 10 overall prospect Will Warren is the final part of New York's trade package. Warren is a 24-year-old right-handed pitcher who features a developing fastball and an impressive slider. In similar fashion to most young pitchers, Warren is still working on his control of the strike zone.

There is no denying his ceiling though.

Meanwhile, the Yankees acquire Juan Soto in this trade. If this deal were to come to fruition, could Soto actually save New York after they missed the playoffs in 2023?

Juan Soto's fit with Yankees

The Yankees need outfield help. They have been linked to free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger as well. New York probably wouldn't mind adding both Bellinger and Soto if possible.

At the very least, the team needs to strongly consider trading for Soto. He's the perfect fit for this Yankees ball club.

From a defensive standpoint, New York needs a corner outfielder. Aaron Judge is a star right fielder who can also play left field, but the Yankees don't want Giancarlo Stanton to have to play one of those two positions. At this point in his career, Stanton needs to play DH given his injury concerns.

Soto can play left or right field. His presence would instantly give the Yankees one of MLB's best outfields. And if New York signed Bellinger to play center, the Yankees roster would be extremely impressive.

Soto makes sense for the Yankees' lineup as well. When healthy, Judge and Stanton are the Yankees best hitters. They also happen to both be right-handed. Soto, a left-handed hitter, could balance out New York's batting order.

There is no guarantee that the Yankees will trade for Juan Soto. If they do though, New York should be able to bounce back in 2024.