The Yankees are pursuing Juan Soto, and the Giants are pursuing Matt Chapman, but both teams want Cody Bellinger in addition to those guys

Cody Bellinger is set to cash in this offseason after a successful 2023 campaign with the Chicago Cubs, and it looks like there is quite a market for his services. The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants are the presumed frontrunners for Bellinger, and it sounds like they both want to pair him up with another superstar addition this offseason.

Both the Yankees and Giants need help in their outfield, so it's no surprise that they want to sign him based on his play in 2023 (.307 BA, 26 HR, 97 RBI, 20 SB, .881 OPS). In addition to Bellinger, though, the Yankees are looking to make a trade with the San Diego Padres for Juan Soto, while the Giants are hoping to make another big free agency splash by signing star third baseman Matt Chapman.

“The Yankees and San Francisco Giants are widely viewed as the co-favorites now to sign free-agent center fielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger. The Yankees would love to have Bellinger and Juan Soto roaming their outfield, while the Giants would also like to also have free-agent Matt Chapman playing third base for them.” – Bob Nightengale, USA Today

Will Cody Bellinger land with the Yankees or Giants?

Both of these have some pretty big plans that involve Bellinger, and considering how their 2023 campaigns went, both the Yankees and Giants are going to be intent on finding their way back to the playoffs next year. Adding a top lefty hitter would play a big role in helping them achieve that goal, which would make Bellinger a sound fit with either team.

Bellinger will surely have more suitors than the Yankees and Giants, but both teams seem willing to hand him a handsome sum of money to play for them. The powerful left-handed outfielder's swing would be a sweet fit with the short right field porch at Yankee Stadium, but with the Giants lurking, there may be a showdown for the services of Bellinger in free agency.