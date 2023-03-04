New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino doesn’t seem to be fazed by poor results at the beginning of Spring Training. Severino surrendered three earned runs in 2.2 innings Saturday during the Yankees’ 14-10 loss against the Tampa Bay Rays. Five days earlier, the Detroit Tigers tagged Severino for four runs over two innings in his 2023 spring debut.

“The results are getting better,” Luis Severino said Saturday, via MLB.com’s Brian Hoch. “I gave up four runs last time. I gave up three [today]. So hopefully by the beginning of the season, I’m going down to zero.”

Severino’s stats aren’t exactly encouraging, though spring training results should usually be taken with a grain of salt. Most important for Severino and the Yankees is that the right-hander stays healthy.

A lat string kept Severino off the field for more than two months toward the end of last season. Severino returned on Sept. 21 and was back in time for the postseason. Severino went 7-3 with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP in 102 innings pitched.

Because of his injury history, the Yankees prevented Severino from participating in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The 29-year-old had planned to pitch for the Dominican Republic in the WBC, which takes place during the heart of spring training.

The Yankees are already dealing with injuries to their starting rotation. Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas underwent shoulder surgery in late February that could potentially cost him the entire season. Yankees starter Nestor Cortes pulled out of the WBC because of a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

Severino was limited to 18 total regular-season innings from 2019-2021. He has a career 3.39 ERA and averages 10 strikeouts per nine innings.